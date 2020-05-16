All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

7995 E Mississippi Ave #B7

7995 Candlewyck · No Longer Available
Location

7995 Candlewyck, Denver, CO 80247
Windsor

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
carport
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
7995 E Mississippi Ave #B7 Available 06/01/20 AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN ON JUNE 1st! IN LIGHT OF SOCIAL DISTANCING: VIDEO WALK-THRU OF THE CONDO IS AVAILABLE AT THE BOTTOM OF THIS AD. - This awesome two-story townhome is conveniently located close to Parker Rd, Highline Canal trail, Restaurants, and shopping. The townhome has a private fenced back yard which backs to carport with one reserved parking spot.

This very open layout is accented by beautiful stone, real wood burning fireplace. The main floor has spacious living and dining rooms, kitchen, laundry room, and half bathroom. Upstairs are two spacious bedrooms with a full bath and a big closet.

This super bright and open townhome can be leased for 12 or 24 months.

Pets are ok up to 2, breed restrictions apply. $20 per month pet rent per animal and $350 pet deposit per animal.

To view more listings, please visit www.evolvedenver.com. A video walk-thru is also available on the company's Facebook page for when in-person showings are not available due to COVID-19.

https://www.facebook.com/propertymanagementdenver/videos/519096835644968/

(RLNE4864160)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7995 E Mississippi Ave #B7 have any available units?
7995 E Mississippi Ave #B7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 7995 E Mississippi Ave #B7 have?
Some of 7995 E Mississippi Ave #B7's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7995 E Mississippi Ave #B7 currently offering any rent specials?
7995 E Mississippi Ave #B7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7995 E Mississippi Ave #B7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7995 E Mississippi Ave #B7 is pet friendly.
Does 7995 E Mississippi Ave #B7 offer parking?
Yes, 7995 E Mississippi Ave #B7 offers parking.
Does 7995 E Mississippi Ave #B7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7995 E Mississippi Ave #B7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7995 E Mississippi Ave #B7 have a pool?
Yes, 7995 E Mississippi Ave #B7 has a pool.
Does 7995 E Mississippi Ave #B7 have accessible units?
No, 7995 E Mississippi Ave #B7 does not have accessible units.
Does 7995 E Mississippi Ave #B7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7995 E Mississippi Ave #B7 does not have units with dishwashers.

