Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool

7995 E Mississippi Ave #B7 Available 06/01/20 AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN ON JUNE 1st! IN LIGHT OF SOCIAL DISTANCING: VIDEO WALK-THRU OF THE CONDO IS AVAILABLE AT THE BOTTOM OF THIS AD. - This awesome two-story townhome is conveniently located close to Parker Rd, Highline Canal trail, Restaurants, and shopping. The townhome has a private fenced back yard which backs to carport with one reserved parking spot.



This very open layout is accented by beautiful stone, real wood burning fireplace. The main floor has spacious living and dining rooms, kitchen, laundry room, and half bathroom. Upstairs are two spacious bedrooms with a full bath and a big closet.



This super bright and open townhome can be leased for 12 or 24 months.



Pets are ok up to 2, breed restrictions apply. $20 per month pet rent per animal and $350 pet deposit per animal.



To view more listings, please visit www.evolvedenver.com. A video walk-thru is also available on the company's Facebook page for when in-person showings are not available due to COVID-19.



https://www.facebook.com/propertymanagementdenver/videos/519096835644968/



(RLNE4864160)