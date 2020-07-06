All apartments in Denver
Last updated November 27 2019 at 6:38 PM

7815 East Gunnison Place

7815 East Gunnison Place · No Longer Available
Location

7815 East Gunnison Place, Denver, CO 80231
Indian Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
*** 18 MONTH LEASE !! ***

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex in Indian Creek will welcome you with 1,667 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes with a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and a pantry. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, and an unfinished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, such as Highline Canal, and Cherry Creek Trail. Also nearby are Walmart, King Soopers, Wingstop, Target, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and I-225.

1 dog up to 70 pounds is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes trash and recycling.

*** 18 MONTH LEASE !! ***

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7815 East Gunnison Place have any available units?
7815 East Gunnison Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 7815 East Gunnison Place have?
Some of 7815 East Gunnison Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7815 East Gunnison Place currently offering any rent specials?
7815 East Gunnison Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7815 East Gunnison Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 7815 East Gunnison Place is pet friendly.
Does 7815 East Gunnison Place offer parking?
Yes, 7815 East Gunnison Place offers parking.
Does 7815 East Gunnison Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7815 East Gunnison Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7815 East Gunnison Place have a pool?
No, 7815 East Gunnison Place does not have a pool.
Does 7815 East Gunnison Place have accessible units?
No, 7815 East Gunnison Place does not have accessible units.
Does 7815 East Gunnison Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7815 East Gunnison Place has units with dishwashers.

