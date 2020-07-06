7815 East Gunnison Place

Amenities

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex in Indian Creek will welcome you with 1,667 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes with a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and a pantry. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, and an unfinished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, such as Highline Canal, and Cherry Creek Trail. Also nearby are Walmart, King Soopers, Wingstop, Target, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and I-225.



1 dog up to 70 pounds is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes trash and recycling.



*** 18 MONTH LEASE !! ***



