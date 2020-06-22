All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7800 E 29th Ave

7800 East 29th Avenue
Location

7800 East 29th Avenue, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
3 Bedroom Townhome in Heart of Stapleton! - **PROPERTY IS CURRENTLY PENDING WITH APPLICANTS; NO LONGER AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS**
Only a couple blocks away from Stapleton Town Center! This is a prime location with easy access to everything needed. Enjoy the many walking paths nearby for a stroll with the family or pets. The kitchen has a large island and newer appliances. Upstairs you will find all three bedrooms and separate laundry area. Stapleton Town Center which features five Community Pools, Dog Park, Tennis Courts. On boulevard, just around the corner from community pool (1.5 blocks) and Bistro; Quick walk to Central Park!
Water, Sewer, Stormwater, Trash will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.
Sorry, we do not accept housing program vouchers at this time.
Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com
Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs.
Pet fee: $35/mt for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.
Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person. Additional screening charge for applicant who has resided in states other than CO may apply.
If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.
Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.
Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted.
48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.
The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com
Pursuant to The Fair Housing Act & Colorado Fair Housing Law, Pioneer Property Management maintains an ongoing policy and practice prohibiting discrimination in all housing-related transactions.

(RLNE4584293)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7800 E 29th Ave have any available units?
7800 E 29th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 7800 E 29th Ave have?
Some of 7800 E 29th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7800 E 29th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7800 E 29th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7800 E 29th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7800 E 29th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7800 E 29th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7800 E 29th Ave does offer parking.
Does 7800 E 29th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7800 E 29th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7800 E 29th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 7800 E 29th Ave has a pool.
Does 7800 E 29th Ave have accessible units?
No, 7800 E 29th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7800 E 29th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7800 E 29th Ave has units with dishwashers.
