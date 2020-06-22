7800 E 29th Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities dog park pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

3 Bedroom Townhome in Heart of Stapleton! - **PROPERTY IS CURRENTLY PENDING WITH APPLICANTS; NO LONGER AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS**

Only a couple blocks away from Stapleton Town Center! This is a prime location with easy access to everything needed. Enjoy the many walking paths nearby for a stroll with the family or pets. The kitchen has a large island and newer appliances. Upstairs you will find all three bedrooms and separate laundry area. Stapleton Town Center which features five Community Pools, Dog Park, Tennis Courts. On boulevard, just around the corner from community pool (1.5 blocks) and Bistro; Quick walk to Central Park!

Water, Sewer, Stormwater, Trash will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.

Sorry, we do not accept housing program vouchers at this time.

Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.

Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com

Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs.

Pet fee: $35/mt for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.

Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person. Additional screening charge for applicant who has resided in states other than CO may apply.

If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.

Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.

Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted.

48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

Pursuant to The Fair Housing Act & Colorado Fair Housing Law, Pioneer Property Management maintains an ongoing policy and practice prohibiting discrimination in all housing-related transactions.



(RLNE4584293)