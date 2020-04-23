All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 78 S Ogden St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
78 S Ogden St
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:44 PM

78 S Ogden St

78 South Ogden Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Speer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

78 South Ogden Street, Denver, CO 80209
Speer

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
gym
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
Historic One Bedroom near Wash Park - Property Id: 146501

Explore the fast-paced connectivity of a downtown Denver lifestyle in our one- and two- bedroom apartments. Our apartments at 77 Ogden captures the historic Tudor-style that is distinctive of Historic Baker apartments while having modern living space. Unparalleled access to the vibrant Washington Park and Capitol Hill neighborhoods and the convenience of Speer Blvd, Emerson Street, Logan Street and Downing St means youll be able to catch a summer concert at the Alamo Placita Park or Hungarian Freedom Park, spend the day walking or biking along winding city trails, go shopping at the Cherry Creek Shopping Center and still make the most of Denvers nightlife among some of the areas trendiest and long-standing local favorites.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/146501
Property Id 146501

(RLNE5458823)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 78 S Ogden St have any available units?
78 S Ogden St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 78 S Ogden St have?
Some of 78 S Ogden St's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 78 S Ogden St currently offering any rent specials?
78 S Ogden St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78 S Ogden St pet-friendly?
Yes, 78 S Ogden St is pet friendly.
Does 78 S Ogden St offer parking?
No, 78 S Ogden St does not offer parking.
Does 78 S Ogden St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 78 S Ogden St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 78 S Ogden St have a pool?
No, 78 S Ogden St does not have a pool.
Does 78 S Ogden St have accessible units?
No, 78 S Ogden St does not have accessible units.
Does 78 S Ogden St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 78 S Ogden St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Edison At Rino
3063 North Brighton Boulevard
Denver, CO 80216
The Lafayette
1575 North Lafayette Street
Denver, CO 80205
Eliot Flats
3233 North Eliot Street
Denver, CO 80211
Cimarron
1240 Elizabeth Street
Denver, CO 80206
Civic Lofts
360 West 13th Avenue
Denver, CO 80204
Modera Cap Hill
1200 Grant Street
Denver, CO 80203
Emerson Lofts
777 Emerson St
Denver, CO 80218
1775 Federal
1775 Federal Boulevard
Denver, CO 80204

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University