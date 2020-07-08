777 N Washington St

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage hot tub some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

1 Bedroom with Spectacular View in Governor's Park - Property Id: 279830



Fabulous, high-rise one-bedroom in the heart of Denver in the Governor's Park neighborhood with an amazing view! Ten minutes from downtown and on major bus/bike routes. Full amenities include, garage parking, dishwasher, disposal, and microwave. Beautiful west facing view of Rocky Mountains with a large balcony. Privately-owned condominium in a quiet building, with lots of closet space and storage. Picture yourself living here. No pets. Available now. $40 Application Fee.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279830

Property Id 279830



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5794577)