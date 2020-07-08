All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 777 N Washington St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
777 N Washington St
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:54 AM

777 N Washington St

777 Washington Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

777 Washington Street, Denver, CO 80203
Capitol Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
1 Bedroom with Spectacular View in Governor's Park - Property Id: 279830

Fabulous, high-rise one-bedroom in the heart of Denver in the Governor's Park neighborhood with an amazing view! Ten minutes from downtown and on major bus/bike routes. Full amenities include, garage parking, dishwasher, disposal, and microwave. Beautiful west facing view of Rocky Mountains with a large balcony. Privately-owned condominium in a quiet building, with lots of closet space and storage. Picture yourself living here. No pets. Available now. $40 Application Fee.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279830
Property Id 279830

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5794577)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 777 N Washington St have any available units?
777 N Washington St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 777 N Washington St have?
Some of 777 N Washington St's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 777 N Washington St currently offering any rent specials?
777 N Washington St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 777 N Washington St pet-friendly?
No, 777 N Washington St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 777 N Washington St offer parking?
Yes, 777 N Washington St offers parking.
Does 777 N Washington St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 777 N Washington St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 777 N Washington St have a pool?
No, 777 N Washington St does not have a pool.
Does 777 N Washington St have accessible units?
No, 777 N Washington St does not have accessible units.
Does 777 N Washington St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 777 N Washington St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Quincy
1776 Curtis St
Denver, CO 80202
Sherman Commons
10 S Sherman St
Denver, CO 80209
Steele Manor
1421 Steele St
Denver, CO 80206
Aster Conservatory Green
9095 East 47th Avenue
Denver, CO 80239
Spyglass
7100 Mississippi Ave
Denver, CO 80224
Uptown Square Apartment Homes
1952 North Pennsylvania Street
Denver, CO 80203
The Boulevard Apartments
150 W 9th Ave
Denver, CO 80204
Whisper Sky
1755 S Beeler St
Denver, CO 80247

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University