All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 7700 W Grant Ranch Blvd 1F.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
7700 W Grant Ranch Blvd 1F
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:29 PM

7700 W Grant Ranch Blvd 1F

7700 West Grant Ranch Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Marston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7700 West Grant Ranch Boulevard, Denver, CO 80123
Marston

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Bright and Open 2 bedroom Townhome in Littleton. - Check out the great Grant Ranch townhouse right on the border of Denver and Littleton. Amenities include a Community Center, swimming Pool, Lake Access, Tennis, Playground, Volleyball, Boat, Paddle-Board, Fishing, and Tennis, Everything. You are steps away from the Raccoon Creek Golf Course, and the lake with mountain views! You are within walking distance to shops and restaurants and within a few miles of hundreds of more retail stores and restaurants!

This unit is all on 1 level with stairs leading to the oversized 1 car garage. This bright and open unit has vaulted two story ceilings, gas fireplace, walk-in closet and a private Master bath. Big and open kitchen with stainless steel appliances. There is also a gas fireplace in the living room. Updated water heater and furnace and a brand new air conditioner will keep you cool on the hot summer nights. There is also a private balcony off the living room. Newer washer and dryer included.

Schedule your tour today as this one will go fast. Rent includes water and trash service. There is one garage space and parking space included plus plenty of street parking. Don't miss out on this remarkable townhome.

(RLNE5334337)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7700 W Grant Ranch Blvd 1F have any available units?
7700 W Grant Ranch Blvd 1F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 7700 W Grant Ranch Blvd 1F have?
Some of 7700 W Grant Ranch Blvd 1F's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7700 W Grant Ranch Blvd 1F currently offering any rent specials?
7700 W Grant Ranch Blvd 1F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7700 W Grant Ranch Blvd 1F pet-friendly?
Yes, 7700 W Grant Ranch Blvd 1F is pet friendly.
Does 7700 W Grant Ranch Blvd 1F offer parking?
Yes, 7700 W Grant Ranch Blvd 1F offers parking.
Does 7700 W Grant Ranch Blvd 1F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7700 W Grant Ranch Blvd 1F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7700 W Grant Ranch Blvd 1F have a pool?
Yes, 7700 W Grant Ranch Blvd 1F has a pool.
Does 7700 W Grant Ranch Blvd 1F have accessible units?
No, 7700 W Grant Ranch Blvd 1F does not have accessible units.
Does 7700 W Grant Ranch Blvd 1F have units with dishwashers?
No, 7700 W Grant Ranch Blvd 1F does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Indi at Uptown Square
1950 Pennsylvania St
Denver, CO 80203
Decatur Point
2700 Decatur St
Denver, CO 80211
Tamarac Village Apartments
3300 S Tamarac Dr
Denver, CO 80231
Colewood
3860 Tennyson St
Denver, CO 80212
The Black Swan
1380 Steele Street
Denver, CO 80206
The Hudson
7201 Leetsdale Dr
Denver, CO 80224
1000 South Broadway
1000 S Broadway
Denver, CO 80209
Concord
2459 S York St
Denver, CO 80210

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University