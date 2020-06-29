7700 W Grant Ranch Blvd 1F

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking playground pool garage tennis court volleyball court

Bright and Open 2 bedroom Townhome in Littleton. - Check out the great Grant Ranch townhouse right on the border of Denver and Littleton. Amenities include a Community Center, swimming Pool, Lake Access, Tennis, Playground, Volleyball, Boat, Paddle-Board, Fishing, and Tennis, Everything. You are steps away from the Raccoon Creek Golf Course, and the lake with mountain views! You are within walking distance to shops and restaurants and within a few miles of hundreds of more retail stores and restaurants!



This unit is all on 1 level with stairs leading to the oversized 1 car garage. This bright and open unit has vaulted two story ceilings, gas fireplace, walk-in closet and a private Master bath. Big and open kitchen with stainless steel appliances. There is also a gas fireplace in the living room. Updated water heater and furnace and a brand new air conditioner will keep you cool on the hot summer nights. There is also a private balcony off the living room. Newer washer and dryer included.



Schedule your tour today as this one will go fast. Rent includes water and trash service. There is one garage space and parking space included plus plenty of street parking. Don't miss out on this remarkable townhome.



(RLNE5334337)