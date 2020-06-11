All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 760 S Leyden St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
760 S Leyden St
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

760 S Leyden St

760 South Leyden Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Washington Virginia Vale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

760 South Leyden Street, Denver, CO 80224
Washington Virginia Vale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
760 S Leyden St Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Modern Home Built in 2018. - This is an exquisite home with Quartz counter tops, high end appliances, stunning views, all just 5 minutes from the Cherry Creek Mall. Easy access to Downtown, Colorado Blvd gives the perfect location to fancy restaurants. Sip coffee on the rooftop deck every morning to get the day started right.

From the highly professional kitchen, with all stainless steel. a gas range, and beautiful counters and cabinets to the heated tile floor this luxury home is one to contest with.

Inquire today for our virtual tour. We are not doing showings on this home yet as it is still occupied and our first concern is the health and safety of everyone!

(RLNE5828598)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 760 S Leyden St have any available units?
760 S Leyden St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 760 S Leyden St have?
Some of 760 S Leyden St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 760 S Leyden St currently offering any rent specials?
760 S Leyden St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 760 S Leyden St pet-friendly?
Yes, 760 S Leyden St is pet friendly.
Does 760 S Leyden St offer parking?
Yes, 760 S Leyden St does offer parking.
Does 760 S Leyden St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 760 S Leyden St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 760 S Leyden St have a pool?
No, 760 S Leyden St does not have a pool.
Does 760 S Leyden St have accessible units?
No, 760 S Leyden St does not have accessible units.
Does 760 S Leyden St have units with dishwashers?
No, 760 S Leyden St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cierra Crest Apartment Homes
4500 S Monaco St
Denver, CO 80237
Villages at Gateway
12175 Albrook Dr
Denver, CO 80239
Wash Park Station
675 E Louisiana Ave
Denver, CO 80210
The Station at Riverfront Park
1460 Little Raven St
Denver, CO 80202
Gables Speer Blvd
255 E Speer Blvd
Denver, CO 80203
Highlands 32
3251 Lowell Blvd
Denver, CO 80211
RiDE
3609 Wynkoop Street
Denver, CO 80216
White Palace
1 E Bayaud Ave
Denver, CO 80209

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University