Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

760 S Leyden St Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Modern Home Built in 2018. - This is an exquisite home with Quartz counter tops, high end appliances, stunning views, all just 5 minutes from the Cherry Creek Mall. Easy access to Downtown, Colorado Blvd gives the perfect location to fancy restaurants. Sip coffee on the rooftop deck every morning to get the day started right.



From the highly professional kitchen, with all stainless steel. a gas range, and beautiful counters and cabinets to the heated tile floor this luxury home is one to contest with.



Inquire today for our virtual tour. We are not doing showings on this home yet as it is still occupied and our first concern is the health and safety of everyone!



(RLNE5828598)