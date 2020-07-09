7525 E. 1st Place #1006

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Loft Style Townhouse in Downtown Lowry Available Now. - This Spacious Townhouse Has An Incredible Open Floor Plan. On The Main Floor You'll Find A Living Room With A 30-Foot Ceiling And Large Windows For Lots Of Natural Light. The Living Room Also Has Hardwood Floors Throughout. The Space Flows Into The Kitchen With Granite Counter-Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances Including A Dishwasher, Disposal, Refrigerator And Range, A Kitchen Island/Breakfast Bar and Track Lighting.



Off The Kitchen Is A Bathroom With Tile Floors, Granite Counter-Tops And Built-In Shelves. The Laundry Room Is Also Off The Hallway And Comes With A Full Sized Washer/Dryer. One Bedroom Is Also Located On This Level And Has Carpet Throughout. There Is A Walk-In Closet Attached To The Bedroom And A Spacious Balcony As Well.



Upstairs You'll Find An Open Second Bedroom Which Overlooks The Living Room With An Amazing Open Feel And Lots Of Natural Sunlight. The Second Bedroom Has A Walk-In Closet And A Bathroom. The Upstairs Space Is Perfect For An Office Or Guest Room.



This Property Comes With 2 Underground Parking Spaces, A Locked Storage Closet, Central Air-Conditioning And Is Just Steps From Shopping, Dining And Entertainment In Downtown Lowry!



Tenants Are Responsible For Electricity and Gas. One Pet May Be Considered With An Additional Deposit.



SHOWINGS ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY PLEASE CALL, TEXT OR EMAIL TO SCHEDULE.



Don't Miss This Opportunity To Live In An Incredible Location In A One Of A Kind Townhouse!



(RLNE2249623)