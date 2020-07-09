All apartments in Denver
7525 E. 1st Place #1006
7525 E. 1st Place #1006

7525 East First Place · No Longer Available
Location

7525 East First Place, Denver, CO 80230
Lowry Field

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Loft Style Townhouse in Downtown Lowry Available Now. - This Spacious Townhouse Has An Incredible Open Floor Plan. On The Main Floor You'll Find A Living Room With A 30-Foot Ceiling And Large Windows For Lots Of Natural Light. The Living Room Also Has Hardwood Floors Throughout. The Space Flows Into The Kitchen With Granite Counter-Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances Including A Dishwasher, Disposal, Refrigerator And Range, A Kitchen Island/Breakfast Bar and Track Lighting.

Off The Kitchen Is A Bathroom With Tile Floors, Granite Counter-Tops And Built-In Shelves. The Laundry Room Is Also Off The Hallway And Comes With A Full Sized Washer/Dryer. One Bedroom Is Also Located On This Level And Has Carpet Throughout. There Is A Walk-In Closet Attached To The Bedroom And A Spacious Balcony As Well.

Upstairs You'll Find An Open Second Bedroom Which Overlooks The Living Room With An Amazing Open Feel And Lots Of Natural Sunlight. The Second Bedroom Has A Walk-In Closet And A Bathroom. The Upstairs Space Is Perfect For An Office Or Guest Room.

This Property Comes With 2 Underground Parking Spaces, A Locked Storage Closet, Central Air-Conditioning And Is Just Steps From Shopping, Dining And Entertainment In Downtown Lowry!

Tenants Are Responsible For Electricity and Gas. One Pet May Be Considered With An Additional Deposit.

SHOWINGS ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY PLEASE CALL, TEXT OR EMAIL TO SCHEDULE.

Don't Miss This Opportunity To Live In An Incredible Location In A One Of A Kind Townhouse!

(RLNE2249623)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7525 E. 1st Place #1006 have any available units?
7525 E. 1st Place #1006 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 7525 E. 1st Place #1006 have?
Some of 7525 E. 1st Place #1006's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7525 E. 1st Place #1006 currently offering any rent specials?
7525 E. 1st Place #1006 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7525 E. 1st Place #1006 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7525 E. 1st Place #1006 is pet friendly.
Does 7525 E. 1st Place #1006 offer parking?
Yes, 7525 E. 1st Place #1006 offers parking.
Does 7525 E. 1st Place #1006 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7525 E. 1st Place #1006 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7525 E. 1st Place #1006 have a pool?
No, 7525 E. 1st Place #1006 does not have a pool.
Does 7525 E. 1st Place #1006 have accessible units?
No, 7525 E. 1st Place #1006 does not have accessible units.
Does 7525 E. 1st Place #1006 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7525 E. 1st Place #1006 has units with dishwashers.

