Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

750 South Alton Way, 5C

750 S Alton Way · (303) 619-6068
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

750 S Alton Way, Denver, CO 80247
Windsor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
sauna
Windsor Gardens. Active 55+ very well kept community. This unit is very special with lots of great light coming in with large patio and a view. There are two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The master bedroom it quite large and includes a full bathroom and walk in closet. The secondary bedroom has bifold doors that can be opened to the living room. There is a ton of closet and storage space in the unit including a doubled sided pantry, large coat closet, and additional large walk in the hall with lots of options, as well as a separate storage locker right down the hall.

The water, sewer, and heat are included. The tenant is only responsible for the electric bill.

For more information or to schedule a showing please contact Chris Martinez with J & M Realty at (303) 619 - 6068

We are looking for a 12 month lease and the deposit will be equal to one months rent. Pet friendly with one small dog.
Windsor Gardens, Colorado's largest Active Adult Living Community. 55+ There is so much to love about this community. The grounds are very well taken care of including landscaping, shoveling, and there are lots established trees that offer shade and great views year round. There are endless activities to get involved with if you choose. There is a 9 hole golf course, clubhouse with indoor and outdoor pool, hot tub, sauna, and the community also has access to high line canal trail that goes for miles. Don't miss the opportunity to settle into a well cared for safe community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 750 South Alton Way, 5C have any available units?
750 South Alton Way, 5C has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 750 South Alton Way, 5C have?
Some of 750 South Alton Way, 5C's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 750 South Alton Way, 5C currently offering any rent specials?
750 South Alton Way, 5C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 750 South Alton Way, 5C pet-friendly?
Yes, 750 South Alton Way, 5C is pet friendly.
Does 750 South Alton Way, 5C offer parking?
No, 750 South Alton Way, 5C does not offer parking.
Does 750 South Alton Way, 5C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 750 South Alton Way, 5C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 750 South Alton Way, 5C have a pool?
Yes, 750 South Alton Way, 5C has a pool.
Does 750 South Alton Way, 5C have accessible units?
No, 750 South Alton Way, 5C does not have accessible units.
Does 750 South Alton Way, 5C have units with dishwashers?
No, 750 South Alton Way, 5C does not have units with dishwashers.
