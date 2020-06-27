75 S Julian St

Amenities

Quaint 2 bedroom completely remodeled home in the Barnum neighborhood! This home is a perfect starter home or investment opportunity. This home features a large corner lot, with E-SU-D1X Zoning allows for a detached accessory dwelling unit to be built in the rear of the yard. Located half a mile from Barnum Recreation Center and less than 5 miles from downtown Denver shopping, restaurants, and entertainment this home has location written all over it. You won't want to miss such a spectacular opportunity -