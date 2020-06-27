All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 24 2019 at 7:07 AM

75 S Julian St

75 South Julian Street · No Longer Available
Location

75 South Julian Street, Denver, CO 80219
Barnum

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Quaint 2 bedroom completely remodeled home in the Barnum neighborhood! This home is a perfect starter home or investment opportunity. This home features a large corner lot, with E-SU-D1X Zoning allows for a detached accessory dwelling unit to be built in the rear of the yard. Located half a mile from Barnum Recreation Center and less than 5 miles from downtown Denver shopping, restaurants, and entertainment this home has location written all over it. You won't want to miss such a spectacular opportunity -

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 75 S Julian St have any available units?
75 S Julian St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 75 S Julian St currently offering any rent specials?
75 S Julian St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75 S Julian St pet-friendly?
Yes, 75 S Julian St is pet friendly.
Does 75 S Julian St offer parking?
No, 75 S Julian St does not offer parking.
Does 75 S Julian St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 75 S Julian St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 75 S Julian St have a pool?
No, 75 S Julian St does not have a pool.
Does 75 S Julian St have accessible units?
No, 75 S Julian St does not have accessible units.
Does 75 S Julian St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 75 S Julian St has units with dishwashers.
Does 75 S Julian St have units with air conditioning?
No, 75 S Julian St does not have units with air conditioning.
