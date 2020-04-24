749 Newton St

Amenities
COMING SOON: Duplex Unit 749 - Property Id: 137967
Lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex unit in Villa Park is available 7/24/19. Kitchen: granite counter tops, range, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, stacked washer/dryer, & cozy breakfast bar. Living room: spacious w/ lots of natural light. Bedrooms are roomy w/ good-sized closets. New flooring & fresh paint throughout. Heating/cooling: forced air/swamp cooler. Off-street parking: 1 vehicle. Entire yard (shared) is fenced in.
*Quiet community near 6th Ave & Perry.
*Short walk to the Perry Light Rail Station.
*Nearby bike paths provide a 10-15 minute ride to downtown Denver.
IMPORTANT NOTES:
*No smoking.
*Tenant is responsible for all utilities.
*Apply: TurboTenant.com or Zumper.com
*Combined income must be 2.5 times monthly rent.
*First + last month's rent & Security Deposit due before move-in.
*Pets (request requirements)
*Other terms, fees, & conditions may apply.
All information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed & is subject to change.
Rent is subject to change.
