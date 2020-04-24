All apartments in Denver
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
749 Newton St
Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:36 AM

749 Newton St

749 Newton Street · No Longer Available
Location

749 Newton Street, Denver, CO 80204
Villa Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
COMING SOON: Duplex Unit 749 - Property Id: 137967

Lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex unit in Villa Park is available 7/24/19. Kitchen: granite counter tops, range, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, stacked washer/dryer, & cozy breakfast bar. Living room: spacious w/ lots of natural light. Bedrooms are roomy w/ good-sized closets. New flooring & fresh paint throughout. Heating/cooling: forced air/swamp cooler. Off-street parking: 1 vehicle. Entire yard (shared) is fenced in.
*Quiet community near 6th Ave & Perry.
*Short walk to the Perry Light Rail Station.
*Nearby bike paths provide a 10-15 minute ride to downtown Denver.
IMPORTANT NOTES:
*No smoking.
*Tenant is responsible for all utilities.
*Apply: TurboTenant.com or Zumper.com
*Combined income must be 2.5 times monthly rent.
*First + last month's rent & Security Deposit due before move-in.
*Pets (request requirements)
*Other terms, fees, & conditions may apply.
All information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed & is subject to change.
Rent is subject to change.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/137967p
Property Id 137967

(RLNE5027495)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 749 Newton St have any available units?
749 Newton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 749 Newton St have?
Some of 749 Newton St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 749 Newton St currently offering any rent specials?
749 Newton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 749 Newton St pet-friendly?
Yes, 749 Newton St is pet friendly.
Does 749 Newton St offer parking?
Yes, 749 Newton St offers parking.
Does 749 Newton St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 749 Newton St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 749 Newton St have a pool?
No, 749 Newton St does not have a pool.
Does 749 Newton St have accessible units?
No, 749 Newton St does not have accessible units.
Does 749 Newton St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 749 Newton St has units with dishwashers.
