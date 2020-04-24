749 Newton St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

COMING SOON: Duplex Unit 749 - Property Id: 137967



Lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex unit in Villa Park is available 7/24/19. Kitchen: granite counter tops, range, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, stacked washer/dryer, & cozy breakfast bar. Living room: spacious w/ lots of natural light. Bedrooms are roomy w/ good-sized closets. New flooring & fresh paint throughout. Heating/cooling: forced air/swamp cooler. Off-street parking: 1 vehicle. Entire yard (shared) is fenced in.

*Quiet community near 6th Ave & Perry.

*Short walk to the Perry Light Rail Station.

*Nearby bike paths provide a 10-15 minute ride to downtown Denver.

IMPORTANT NOTES:

*No smoking.

*Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

*Apply: TurboTenant.com or Zumper.com

*Combined income must be 2.5 times monthly rent.

*First + last month's rent & Security Deposit due before move-in.

*Pets (request requirements)

*Other terms, fees, & conditions may apply.

All information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed & is subject to change.

Rent is subject to change.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/137967p

Property Id 137967



(RLNE5027495)