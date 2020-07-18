All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 733 E 2nd Ave #204.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
733 E 2nd Ave #204
Last updated July 18 2020 at 9:55 AM

733 E 2nd Ave #204

733 East 2nd Avenue · (303) 282-7271
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Speer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

733 East 2nd Avenue, Denver, CO 80203
Speer

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 733 E 2nd Ave #204 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 783 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
733 E 2nd Ave #204 Available 09/11/20 Incredible Country Club location 2 beds/1 bath - Available September 11th.
This charming vintage condo has been updated and is the perfect place to call home with neutral paint, beautiful wood floors and architectural details through out. The family room is spacious and has a dining area with a large windows. The kitchen has been updated and has all the appliances you would want.
The 2nd office/bedroom has an additional entrance/exit.
There is plenty of closet space for all of your storage needs.
1 Reserved parking space.
Shared Washer/Dryer provided in the lower level of the building for a nominal charge.
This condo is well maintained and attractive.
Great location for major transportation, bus, highways. Quiet and close to downtown, Cherry Creek, grocery stores, shopping and dining, parks, Cherry Creek Trail, Auraria and multiple medical campuses.
Call to schedule a showing today! (Unit is tenant occupied please allow a minimum of 24/hrs for scheduling showings)
12 month lease minimum
NO smoking of ANY kind please
1st and security deposit to move in
$40 application fee per lease signer
Tenant pays Electric
Water/Sewer/Trash Included
No Pets Please
Pictures online are similar to this unit but not exact

(RLNE3368098)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 733 E 2nd Ave #204 have any available units?
733 E 2nd Ave #204 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 733 E 2nd Ave #204 have?
Some of 733 E 2nd Ave #204's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 733 E 2nd Ave #204 currently offering any rent specials?
733 E 2nd Ave #204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 733 E 2nd Ave #204 pet-friendly?
No, 733 E 2nd Ave #204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 733 E 2nd Ave #204 offer parking?
Yes, 733 E 2nd Ave #204 offers parking.
Does 733 E 2nd Ave #204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 733 E 2nd Ave #204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 733 E 2nd Ave #204 have a pool?
No, 733 E 2nd Ave #204 does not have a pool.
Does 733 E 2nd Ave #204 have accessible units?
No, 733 E 2nd Ave #204 does not have accessible units.
Does 733 E 2nd Ave #204 have units with dishwashers?
No, 733 E 2nd Ave #204 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 733 E 2nd Ave #204?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cierra Crest Apartment Homes
4500 S Monaco St
Denver, CO 80237
2828 Zuni
2828 Zuni St
Denver, CO 80211
Apres Apartment Homes
1503 S Galena Way
Denver, CO 80247
Sloans Place
1540 Sheridan Boulevard
Denver, CO 80214
Gateway Park
4255 Kittredge St
Denver, CO 80239
Gables Vista
375 South Jackson Street
Denver, CO 80209
Chestnut Ridge
3655 S Verbena St
Denver, CO 80237
Mason at Alameda Station
275 S Cherokee St
Denver, CO 80223

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity