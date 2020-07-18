Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking

733 E 2nd Ave #204 Available 09/11/20 Incredible Country Club location 2 beds/1 bath - Available September 11th.

This charming vintage condo has been updated and is the perfect place to call home with neutral paint, beautiful wood floors and architectural details through out. The family room is spacious and has a dining area with a large windows. The kitchen has been updated and has all the appliances you would want.

The 2nd office/bedroom has an additional entrance/exit.

There is plenty of closet space for all of your storage needs.

1 Reserved parking space.

Shared Washer/Dryer provided in the lower level of the building for a nominal charge.

This condo is well maintained and attractive.

Great location for major transportation, bus, highways. Quiet and close to downtown, Cherry Creek, grocery stores, shopping and dining, parks, Cherry Creek Trail, Auraria and multiple medical campuses.

Call to schedule a showing today! (Unit is tenant occupied please allow a minimum of 24/hrs for scheduling showings)

12 month lease minimum

NO smoking of ANY kind please

1st and security deposit to move in

$40 application fee per lease signer

Tenant pays Electric

Water/Sewer/Trash Included

No Pets Please

Pictures online are similar to this unit but not exact



