Home
/
Denver, CO
/
725 S. Alton Way Unit #2-B
Last updated January 23 2020 at 12:27 PM

725 S. Alton Way Unit #2-B

725 South Alton Way · No Longer Available
Location

725 South Alton Way, Denver, CO 80247
Windsor

Amenities

patio / balcony
all utils included
garage
pool
elevator
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Windsor Garden Condo - Marketed and managed exclusively by Hufford & Co., Inc. Located in a beautifully maintained 55+ community. This second floor condo boasts great views of green space off the screened in patio, elevator access, one car garage, and large open living space. All utilities included except electric. Expansive community center that features an indoor and outdoor pool, golf course, community activities, a restaurant is coming soon and much, much more. Don't miss out on this great condo in a great location!

No Pets Please.

(RLNE5161117)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 725 S. Alton Way Unit #2-B have any available units?
725 S. Alton Way Unit #2-B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 725 S. Alton Way Unit #2-B have?
Some of 725 S. Alton Way Unit #2-B's amenities include patio / balcony, all utils included, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 725 S. Alton Way Unit #2-B currently offering any rent specials?
725 S. Alton Way Unit #2-B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 725 S. Alton Way Unit #2-B pet-friendly?
No, 725 S. Alton Way Unit #2-B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 725 S. Alton Way Unit #2-B offer parking?
Yes, 725 S. Alton Way Unit #2-B offers parking.
Does 725 S. Alton Way Unit #2-B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 725 S. Alton Way Unit #2-B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 725 S. Alton Way Unit #2-B have a pool?
Yes, 725 S. Alton Way Unit #2-B has a pool.
Does 725 S. Alton Way Unit #2-B have accessible units?
No, 725 S. Alton Way Unit #2-B does not have accessible units.
Does 725 S. Alton Way Unit #2-B have units with dishwashers?
No, 725 S. Alton Way Unit #2-B does not have units with dishwashers.

