725 S. Alton Way Unit #2-B

Amenities

patio / balcony all utils included garage pool elevator clubhouse

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse elevator parking pool garage

Beautiful 2 Bedroom Windsor Garden Condo - Marketed and managed exclusively by Hufford & Co., Inc. Located in a beautifully maintained 55+ community. This second floor condo boasts great views of green space off the screened in patio, elevator access, one car garage, and large open living space. All utilities included except electric. Expansive community center that features an indoor and outdoor pool, golf course, community activities, a restaurant is coming soon and much, much more. Don't miss out on this great condo in a great location!



No Pets Please.



(RLNE5161117)