721 Lowell Blvd

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Don't miss your chance to rent this super cute and updated 2 bedroom plus office/mudroom and one full bath (fully remoded) Villa Park Home. Fantastic new kitchen w/ granite counter tops, new stainless steel appliances, new cabinets & custom tiled backsplash. New bath w/ designer tile. Refinished original hardwood floors. High ceilings with new laundry room that includes washer/dryer. Large fenced back yard. Over-sized 1-car garage w/ extra storage plus a covered carport. Easy access to neighborhood parks, bike trails, frisbee golf & playgrounds. Close distance to light-rail. Easy access to 6th Ave., I-25, mountains and minutes to downtown Denver!



To inquire about this rental or to schedule a showing please contact our leasing office. Showings are scheduled between Mondays through Saturdays from 11 AM to 4 PM based on availability. Applicants must be able to pass a background check. Please note we cannot be held responsible for information listed on 3rd party websites.



AVAILABLE Now. 12-month lease. $18 Application fee per adult. Tenant(s) required to have renter's insurance. Tenants responsible for gas/electric and water/sewer. Trash and recycling are included. Tenants responsible for removing snow, ice, and leaves from their walkways and sidewalks and general yard maintenance. No cats!!! Dogs negotiable with pet deposit. No Smoking inside the house!!! QUALIFICATIONS FOR APPLICANTS: Combined gross monthly income at least three times the monthly rent - No prior evictions - No criminal record. Considering applicants with credit scores above 630.