721 Lowell Blvd
Last updated October 17 2019 at 12:20 PM

721 Lowell Blvd

721 Lowell Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

721 Lowell Boulevard, Denver, CO 80204
Villa Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Don't miss your chance to rent this super cute and updated 2 bedroom plus office/mudroom and one full bath (fully remoded) Villa Park Home. Fantastic new kitchen w/ granite counter tops, new stainless steel appliances, new cabinets & custom tiled backsplash. New bath w/ designer tile. Refinished original hardwood floors. High ceilings with new laundry room that includes washer/dryer. Large fenced back yard. Over-sized 1-car garage w/ extra storage plus a covered carport. Easy access to neighborhood parks, bike trails, frisbee golf & playgrounds. Close distance to light-rail. Easy access to 6th Ave., I-25, mountains and minutes to downtown Denver!

To inquire about this rental or to schedule a showing please contact our leasing office. Showings are scheduled between Mondays through Saturdays from 11 AM to 4 PM based on availability. Applicants must be able to pass a background check. Please note we cannot be held responsible for information listed on 3rd party websites.

AVAILABLE Now. 12-month lease. $18 Application fee per adult. Tenant(s) required to have renter's insurance. Tenants responsible for gas/electric and water/sewer. Trash and recycling are included. Tenants responsible for removing snow, ice, and leaves from their walkways and sidewalks and general yard maintenance. No cats!!! Dogs negotiable with pet deposit. No Smoking inside the house!!! QUALIFICATIONS FOR APPLICANTS: Combined gross monthly income at least three times the monthly rent - No prior evictions - No criminal record. Considering applicants with credit scores above 630.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 721 Lowell Blvd have any available units?
721 Lowell Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 721 Lowell Blvd have?
Some of 721 Lowell Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 721 Lowell Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
721 Lowell Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 721 Lowell Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 721 Lowell Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 721 Lowell Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 721 Lowell Blvd offers parking.
Does 721 Lowell Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 721 Lowell Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 721 Lowell Blvd have a pool?
No, 721 Lowell Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 721 Lowell Blvd have accessible units?
No, 721 Lowell Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 721 Lowell Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 721 Lowell Blvd has units with dishwashers.

