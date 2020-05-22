All apartments in Denver
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
720 16th St Unit 302
Last updated September 16 2019 at 8:51 PM

720 16th St Unit 302

720 16th St · No Longer Available
Location

720 16th St, Denver, CO 80202
Downtown Denver

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Affordable 1BD, 1BA Loft Style Condo Downtown Denver with Parking Spot - Live downtown Denver in the Neusteters building off 16th St Mall. One parking spot is included and you're within walking distance to Union Station, Coors Filed, Pepsi Center, multiple restaurants, breweries, bars, and RTD Light Rail stops. Schedule a tour @keyrenterdenver.com

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*There is a $50 monthly HOA fee that covers gas, water, sewer, and trash
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE5058514)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 720 16th St Unit 302 have any available units?
720 16th St Unit 302 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 720 16th St Unit 302 have?
Some of 720 16th St Unit 302's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 720 16th St Unit 302 currently offering any rent specials?
720 16th St Unit 302 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 16th St Unit 302 pet-friendly?
Yes, 720 16th St Unit 302 is pet friendly.
Does 720 16th St Unit 302 offer parking?
Yes, 720 16th St Unit 302 offers parking.
Does 720 16th St Unit 302 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 720 16th St Unit 302 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 16th St Unit 302 have a pool?
No, 720 16th St Unit 302 does not have a pool.
Does 720 16th St Unit 302 have accessible units?
No, 720 16th St Unit 302 does not have accessible units.
Does 720 16th St Unit 302 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 720 16th St Unit 302 has units with dishwashers.
