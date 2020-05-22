720 16th St Unit 302

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Affordable 1BD, 1BA Loft Style Condo Downtown Denver with Parking Spot - Live downtown Denver in the Neusteters building off 16th St Mall. One parking spot is included and you're within walking distance to Union Station, Coors Filed, Pepsi Center, multiple restaurants, breweries, bars, and RTD Light Rail stops. Schedule a tour @keyrenterdenver.com



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*Pets are negotiable.

*There is a $50 monthly HOA fee that covers gas, water, sewer, and trash

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

(720) 547-6259



(RLNE5058514)