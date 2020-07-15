Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

70 W. 6th Ave. Unit 105 Available 08/07/20 VIDEO TOUR IN AD! LOW $25 APP FEE!!! NEW CARPET, RARE-LARGE TWO STORY CONDO IN GOLDEN TRIANGLE, PARKING INCLUDED! - 12 Month Lease (through 7/31/2021)

Tenants only pay gas and electric. The owner pays water, sewer, trash, recycling.

Up to 2 pets allowed under 30 lbs or 1 pet allowed for dogs over 30 lbs.

$300 refundable pet deposit per pet and $35/month pet rent.

No smoking.

Gas forced air heat and central A/C.

Available immediately for showings and move in 8/7/20. Property can be held with negotiation.



Golden Triangle, Large 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom condo at Studio 70 just one block west of 6th and Broadway. Walk to golden triangle, nightlife, restaurants and shopping. Building originally built in 1964 but converted to lofts in early 2000. Carpet on stairs and in bedrooms will be replaced. Home is located on the 1st floor, with two levels with over 1300 sq ft. also with 9ft ceilings on the main level. 1 reserved parking space, full size washer and dryer in the home and restricted access building. Great open floor plan with hardwood floors on the main level and exposed duct work throughout.



One reserved parking spot is included; additional parking passes for extended street parking are available through the City of Denver.



Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Offered by MOD Properties.



(RLNE3960882)