Denver, CO
70 W. 6th Ave. Unit 105
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:29 AM

70 W. 6th Ave. Unit 105

70 West 6th Avenue · (303) 683-1774
Location

70 West 6th Avenue, Denver, CO 80204
Baker

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 70 W. 6th Ave. Unit 105 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,900

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
70 W. 6th Ave. Unit 105 Available 08/07/20 VIDEO TOUR IN AD! LOW $25 APP FEE!!! NEW CARPET, RARE-LARGE TWO STORY CONDO IN GOLDEN TRIANGLE, PARKING INCLUDED! - 12 Month Lease (through 7/31/2021)
Tenants only pay gas and electric. The owner pays water, sewer, trash, recycling.
Up to 2 pets allowed under 30 lbs or 1 pet allowed for dogs over 30 lbs.
$300 refundable pet deposit per pet and $35/month pet rent.
No smoking.
Gas forced air heat and central A/C.
Available immediately for showings and move in 8/7/20. Property can be held with negotiation.

Golden Triangle, Large 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom condo at Studio 70 just one block west of 6th and Broadway. Walk to golden triangle, nightlife, restaurants and shopping. Building originally built in 1964 but converted to lofts in early 2000. Carpet on stairs and in bedrooms will be replaced. Home is located on the 1st floor, with two levels with over 1300 sq ft. also with 9ft ceilings on the main level. 1 reserved parking space, full size washer and dryer in the home and restricted access building. Great open floor plan with hardwood floors on the main level and exposed duct work throughout.

One reserved parking spot is included; additional parking passes for extended street parking are available through the City of Denver.

Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Offered by MOD Properties.

(RLNE3960882)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 70 W. 6th Ave. Unit 105 have any available units?
70 W. 6th Ave. Unit 105 has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 70 W. 6th Ave. Unit 105 have?
Some of 70 W. 6th Ave. Unit 105's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 70 W. 6th Ave. Unit 105 currently offering any rent specials?
70 W. 6th Ave. Unit 105 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70 W. 6th Ave. Unit 105 pet-friendly?
Yes, 70 W. 6th Ave. Unit 105 is pet friendly.
Does 70 W. 6th Ave. Unit 105 offer parking?
Yes, 70 W. 6th Ave. Unit 105 offers parking.
Does 70 W. 6th Ave. Unit 105 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 70 W. 6th Ave. Unit 105 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 70 W. 6th Ave. Unit 105 have a pool?
No, 70 W. 6th Ave. Unit 105 does not have a pool.
Does 70 W. 6th Ave. Unit 105 have accessible units?
No, 70 W. 6th Ave. Unit 105 does not have accessible units.
Does 70 W. 6th Ave. Unit 105 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 70 W. 6th Ave. Unit 105 has units with dishwashers.
