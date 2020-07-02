All apartments in Denver
7 S. Grant Street
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

7 S. Grant Street

7 South Grant Street · No Longer Available
Location

7 South Grant Street, Denver, CO 80209
Speer

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7c3692f054 ---- FABULOUS LOCATION: Located in West Wash Park just blocks from restaurants, shops, bars and coffee on South Broadway. Easy access to both I-25, downtown and public transportation. HIGHLIGHTS: Remodeled from top to bottom with granite counters, stainless appliances and hardwood floors. Carpet in pictures has been updated to luxury plank flooring. Private side yard, private 1 car garage, and washer dryer. OPEN LAYOUT: Kitchen with countertop bar, living room, 1 bed, and 1 bath upstairs, finished basement with 2 large bedrooms and laundry. Detached garage. ASSIGNED SCHOOLS: Dora Moore Elementary, Grant Middle, South High School. NEARBY SCHOOLS: Byers, St. Francis, Montessori of Wash Park, Abn Columbine Montessori. NEED TO KNOW: Water and Trash Included. First month's rent 1 month's deposit due at signing. May request additional deposit depending on credit and income. Tenants responsible for Xcel (Gas/Electric), cable, internet, and snow removal. Home will likely be listed for sale during tenancy (this will not affect the lease). Dogs negotiable, 1 year or older, no aggressive breeds, must be willing to remove dog during showings. 12 mo lease preferred. Granite Counters Remodeled

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 S. Grant Street have any available units?
7 S. Grant Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 7 S. Grant Street have?
Some of 7 S. Grant Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 S. Grant Street currently offering any rent specials?
7 S. Grant Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 S. Grant Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7 S. Grant Street is pet friendly.
Does 7 S. Grant Street offer parking?
Yes, 7 S. Grant Street offers parking.
Does 7 S. Grant Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7 S. Grant Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 S. Grant Street have a pool?
No, 7 S. Grant Street does not have a pool.
Does 7 S. Grant Street have accessible units?
No, 7 S. Grant Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7 S. Grant Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 S. Grant Street does not have units with dishwashers.

