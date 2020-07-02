7 S. Grant Street

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7c3692f054 ---- FABULOUS LOCATION: Located in West Wash Park just blocks from restaurants, shops, bars and coffee on South Broadway. Easy access to both I-25, downtown and public transportation. HIGHLIGHTS: Remodeled from top to bottom with granite counters, stainless appliances and hardwood floors. Carpet in pictures has been updated to luxury plank flooring. Private side yard, private 1 car garage, and washer dryer. OPEN LAYOUT: Kitchen with countertop bar, living room, 1 bed, and 1 bath upstairs, finished basement with 2 large bedrooms and laundry. Detached garage. ASSIGNED SCHOOLS: Dora Moore Elementary, Grant Middle, South High School. NEARBY SCHOOLS: Byers, St. Francis, Montessori of Wash Park, Abn Columbine Montessori. NEED TO KNOW: Water and Trash Included. First month's rent 1 month's deposit due at signing. May request additional deposit depending on credit and income. Tenants responsible for Xcel (Gas/Electric), cable, internet, and snow removal. Home will likely be listed for sale during tenancy (this will not affect the lease). Dogs negotiable, 1 year or older, no aggressive breeds, must be willing to remove dog during showings. 12 mo lease preferred. Granite Counters Remodeled