669 S Sherman St

West Wash Park single family house. 2 story with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Most original charm throughout with updated kitchen. Hardwood floors in entry, living room and dining rooms. Eating space just adjacent to the kitchen. 2 bedrooms and full bath on the main level. Spiral staircase going upstairs. Additional 1 bedroom, full bath and office space upstairs. Trex deck off the office overlooking yard and garage. Full unfinished basement. 2 car detached garage. FP and A/C. Deposit is the same as the rent with an application fee of $45 per adult. Pets are okay with an extra deposit per pet if owner approved. Please drive by and take a look at the house and location to make sure all meets your criteria. Please call Kevin at 3035315540 for a showing or you can text him at 3035704285 just be sure to add the address so he knows which one you are interested in and can respond accurately.



