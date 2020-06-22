All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

669 S Sherman St

669 South Sherman Street · No Longer Available
Location

669 South Sherman Street, Denver, CO 80209
Washington Park West

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
669 S Sherman St Available 06/29/20 West Washington Park house 3bed 2ba hdwds 2car A/C - Please take a look at our website to see more photos and to check our current inventory at www.smithrentsdenver.com
West Wash Park single family house. 2 story with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Most original charm throughout with updated kitchen. Hardwood floors in entry, living room and dining rooms. Eating space just adjacent to the kitchen. 2 bedrooms and full bath on the main level. Spiral staircase going upstairs. Additional 1 bedroom, full bath and office space upstairs. Trex deck off the office overlooking yard and garage. Full unfinished basement. 2 car detached garage. FP and A/C. Deposit is the same as the rent with an application fee of $45 per adult. Pets are okay with an extra deposit per pet if owner approved. Please drive by and take a look at the house and location to make sure all meets your criteria. Please call Kevin at 3035315540 for a showing or you can text him at 3035704285 just be sure to add the address so he knows which one you are interested in and can respond accurately.

(RLNE4401298)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 669 S Sherman St have any available units?
669 S Sherman St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 669 S Sherman St have?
Some of 669 S Sherman St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 669 S Sherman St currently offering any rent specials?
669 S Sherman St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 669 S Sherman St pet-friendly?
Yes, 669 S Sherman St is pet friendly.
Does 669 S Sherman St offer parking?
Yes, 669 S Sherman St does offer parking.
Does 669 S Sherman St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 669 S Sherman St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 669 S Sherman St have a pool?
No, 669 S Sherman St does not have a pool.
Does 669 S Sherman St have accessible units?
No, 669 S Sherman St does not have accessible units.
Does 669 S Sherman St have units with dishwashers?
No, 669 S Sherman St does not have units with dishwashers.
