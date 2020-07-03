657 Lowell Boulevard

Amenities
Beautiful home w/ spacious back yard in the Villa Park neighborhood!
AVAILABILITY DATE: Immediately or up to 30 days out from this date.
PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 cats or dogs allowed with breed and size approval.
• Property Description •
DESCRIPTION:
* 2 bed, 1 bathroom.
* Gorgeous hardwood floor.
* Large backyard with fire-pit, shed, and garage.
* 1 car garage, driveway, and street parking.
* Washer & Dryer included.
* Central location with easy access to Downtown.
GARAGE/PARKING: 1 car garage, driveway, and street parking
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
YARD: Private
AIR CONDITIONING: No air conditioning
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $50 Summer - $70 Winter
• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •
CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application). Fee disclosure: $18 for purchasing reports, $32 for processing labor and costs.
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, pets also require $500 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all refundable).
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months
HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner
PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Diego Galindo & Lindsey Root
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*