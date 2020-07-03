657 Lowell Boulevard

Amenities

Beautiful home w/ spacious back yard in the Villa Park neighborhood!



AVAILABILITY DATE: Immediately or up to 30 days out from this date.

PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 cats or dogs allowed with breed and size approval.



• Property Description •



DESCRIPTION:



* 2 bed, 1 bathroom.

* Gorgeous hardwood floor.

* Large backyard with fire-pit, shed, and garage.

* 1 car garage, driveway, and street parking.

* Washer & Dryer included.

* Central location with easy access to Downtown.



GARAGE/PARKING: 1 car garage, driveway, and street parking

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.

FURNISHED: No

PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash

YARD: Private

AIR CONDITIONING: No air conditioning

LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.

AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $50 Summer - $70 Winter



• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •



CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases

APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application). Fee disclosure: $18 for purchasing reports, $32 for processing labor and costs.

TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)

PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, pets also require $500 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all refundable).

LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months

HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner



PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management

LEASING AGENT: Diego Galindo & Lindsey Root



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*