657 Lowell Boulevard
Last updated June 4 2020 at 12:01 AM

657 Lowell Boulevard

657 Lowell Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

657 Lowell Boulevard, Denver, CO 80204
Villa Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful home w/ spacious back yard in the Villa Park neighborhood!

AVAILABILITY DATE: Immediately or up to 30 days out from this date.
PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 cats or dogs allowed with breed and size approval.

• Property Description •

DESCRIPTION:

* 2 bed, 1 bathroom.
* Gorgeous hardwood floor.
* Large backyard with fire-pit, shed, and garage.
* 1 car garage, driveway, and street parking.
* Washer & Dryer included.
* Central location with easy access to Downtown.

GARAGE/PARKING: 1 car garage, driveway, and street parking
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
YARD: Private
AIR CONDITIONING: No air conditioning
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $50 Summer - $70 Winter

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application). Fee disclosure: $18 for purchasing reports, $32 for processing labor and costs.
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, pets also require $500 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all refundable).
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months
HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner

PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Diego Galindo & Lindsey Root

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 657 Lowell Boulevard have any available units?
657 Lowell Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 657 Lowell Boulevard have?
Some of 657 Lowell Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 657 Lowell Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
657 Lowell Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 657 Lowell Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 657 Lowell Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 657 Lowell Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 657 Lowell Boulevard offers parking.
Does 657 Lowell Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 657 Lowell Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 657 Lowell Boulevard have a pool?
No, 657 Lowell Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 657 Lowell Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 657 Lowell Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 657 Lowell Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 657 Lowell Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

