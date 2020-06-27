655 Pearl St #107 Denver County

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Renovated 1 Bed 1Bath Apartment in Governor's Park Available Now! - This 1 bed 1 bath 1st floor apartment has hardwood floors throughout. There are new countertops, cabinets, appliances and light fixtures. The tenant is responsible for paying electric to XCEL and the HOA takes care of the rest.



The deposit is $1195 and the application fee is $40 per applicant and can be filled out online at www.ascentmfs.com. Pets are negotiable with a pet fee and monthly pet rent. Breed Restrictions Apply.



Please call 847-533-8762 to schedule a showing or with any other questions. Available Now!



(RLNE4179300)