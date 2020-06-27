All apartments in Denver
Last updated October 11 2019 at 9:44 AM

655 Pearl St #107 Denver County

655 North Pearl Street · No Longer Available
Location

655 North Pearl Street, Denver, CO 80203
Speer

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Renovated 1 Bed 1Bath Apartment in Governor's Park Available Now! - This 1 bed 1 bath 1st floor apartment has hardwood floors throughout. There are new countertops, cabinets, appliances and light fixtures. The tenant is responsible for paying electric to XCEL and the HOA takes care of the rest.

The deposit is $1195 and the application fee is $40 per applicant and can be filled out online at www.ascentmfs.com. Pets are negotiable with a pet fee and monthly pet rent. Breed Restrictions Apply.

Please call 847-533-8762 to schedule a showing or with any other questions. Available Now!

(RLNE4179300)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities


Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 655 Pearl St #107 Denver County have any available units?
655 Pearl St #107 Denver County doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 655 Pearl St #107 Denver County currently offering any rent specials?
655 Pearl St #107 Denver County is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 655 Pearl St #107 Denver County pet-friendly?
Yes, 655 Pearl St #107 Denver County is pet friendly.
Does 655 Pearl St #107 Denver County offer parking?
No, 655 Pearl St #107 Denver County does not offer parking.
Does 655 Pearl St #107 Denver County have units with washers and dryers?
No, 655 Pearl St #107 Denver County does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 655 Pearl St #107 Denver County have a pool?
No, 655 Pearl St #107 Denver County does not have a pool.
Does 655 Pearl St #107 Denver County have accessible units?
No, 655 Pearl St #107 Denver County does not have accessible units.
Does 655 Pearl St #107 Denver County have units with dishwashers?
No, 655 Pearl St #107 Denver County does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 655 Pearl St #107 Denver County have units with air conditioning?
No, 655 Pearl St #107 Denver County does not have units with air conditioning.
