Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:35 AM

654 Utica St

654 Utica Street · No Longer Available
Location

654 Utica Street, Denver, CO 80204
Villa Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
AVAIL 06/08/2020

12 Month Lease Term

Close to 6th Avenue for easy access to downtown Denver or the beautiful Rocky Mountains! With two bedrooms, one bath, a large kitchen, and washer/dryer, this home has everything you need. Including an attached one car garage and long driveway for additional parking.

Details:
2BR/1BA
953 Square Feet
Built In 1952
Original Details and Charm
Well Maintained
Enclosed, Large Backyard with Patio
Large Windows for Ample Natural Light
Washer/Dryer in Laundry Room
Storage Shed in Yard
Mature Trees
Convenient Location in Villa Park Neighborhood

DOG FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit (1 max, no puppies, 30 pound limit)

Resident Responsibilities: Water/Trash, Gas/Electric, Cable/Internet, and Lawn Care.

For Showings, call or text Natasha @ (720) 749-0475 or email Natasha@NewAgeRE.com

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing contact listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 654 Utica St have any available units?
654 Utica St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 654 Utica St have?
Some of 654 Utica St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 654 Utica St currently offering any rent specials?
654 Utica St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 654 Utica St pet-friendly?
No, 654 Utica St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 654 Utica St offer parking?
Yes, 654 Utica St offers parking.
Does 654 Utica St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 654 Utica St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 654 Utica St have a pool?
No, 654 Utica St does not have a pool.
Does 654 Utica St have accessible units?
No, 654 Utica St does not have accessible units.
Does 654 Utica St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 654 Utica St has units with dishwashers.
