654 Utica St

AVAIL 06/08/2020



12 Month Lease Term



Close to 6th Avenue for easy access to downtown Denver or the beautiful Rocky Mountains! With two bedrooms, one bath, a large kitchen, and washer/dryer, this home has everything you need. Including an attached one car garage and long driveway for additional parking.



2BR/1BA

953 Square Feet

Built In 1952

Original Details and Charm

Well Maintained

Enclosed, Large Backyard with Patio

Large Windows for Ample Natural Light

Washer/Dryer in Laundry Room

Storage Shed in Yard

Mature Trees

Convenient Location in Villa Park Neighborhood



DOG FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit (1 max, no puppies, 30 pound limit)



Resident Responsibilities: Water/Trash, Gas/Electric, Cable/Internet, and Lawn Care.



For Showings, call or text Natasha @ (720) 749-0475 or email Natasha@NewAgeRE.com



To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.



We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing contact listed.