Last updated July 7 2020 at 4:23 AM

6495 E. Happy Canyon Rd #111

6495 Happy Canyon Road · (303) 241-5343
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6495 Happy Canyon Road, Denver, CO 80237
Southmoor Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,580

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1224 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
Amazing floorplan with HUGE rooms! Enjoy the ice cold central air and the large windows provide dappled sunlight through the mature trees outside. The unit has a master suite and TONS of closet space. This Fall enjoy the cozy fireplace in your living room. Awesome location with easy access to I-25 and I-225, south of Hampden and near Micro Center, the Denver Tech Center, lightrail, shopping, movies, and great restaurants. Grounds beautifully maintained with lots of trees, shrubs, flowers, and green, green grass! Enjoy the pool and clubhouse, near bike trails and Cherry Creek Reservoir. It's hard to find a condo with this much square footage. Hurry! This one won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6495 E. Happy Canyon Rd #111 have any available units?
6495 E. Happy Canyon Rd #111 has a unit available for $1,580 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 6495 E. Happy Canyon Rd #111 have?
Some of 6495 E. Happy Canyon Rd #111's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6495 E. Happy Canyon Rd #111 currently offering any rent specials?
6495 E. Happy Canyon Rd #111 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6495 E. Happy Canyon Rd #111 pet-friendly?
No, 6495 E. Happy Canyon Rd #111 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 6495 E. Happy Canyon Rd #111 offer parking?
No, 6495 E. Happy Canyon Rd #111 does not offer parking.
Does 6495 E. Happy Canyon Rd #111 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6495 E. Happy Canyon Rd #111 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6495 E. Happy Canyon Rd #111 have a pool?
Yes, 6495 E. Happy Canyon Rd #111 has a pool.
Does 6495 E. Happy Canyon Rd #111 have accessible units?
No, 6495 E. Happy Canyon Rd #111 does not have accessible units.
Does 6495 E. Happy Canyon Rd #111 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6495 E. Happy Canyon Rd #111 has units with dishwashers.
