Last updated June 3 2019 at 10:07 PM

617 South York Street

617 South York Street · No Longer Available
Location

617 South York Street, Denver, CO 80209
Wash Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Please use contact property manager tab for showings.This home will be available June 15, 2019. Hardwood floors in living area.Two bedrooms on the living floor one of which has a connected study library nursery with the master and half bath. Basement is an additional 1100 sq.ft. and has a bath with sink, toilet and shower. Kitchen includes Jenn Air range, refrigerator, over head windows allowing for plenty of light. Counter tops are granite. Back yard is private with a newly stained deck off the master bedroom. Washer Dryer included. Large shed for storage. Home has air conditioning.. Garage is detached.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 617 South York Street have any available units?
617 South York Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 617 South York Street have?
Some of 617 South York Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 617 South York Street currently offering any rent specials?
617 South York Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 617 South York Street pet-friendly?
No, 617 South York Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 617 South York Street offer parking?
Yes, 617 South York Street offers parking.
Does 617 South York Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 617 South York Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 617 South York Street have a pool?
No, 617 South York Street does not have a pool.
Does 617 South York Street have accessible units?
No, 617 South York Street does not have accessible units.
Does 617 South York Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 617 South York Street does not have units with dishwashers.
