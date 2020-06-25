617 South York Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Please use contact property manager tab for showings.This home will be available June 15, 2019. Hardwood floors in living area.Two bedrooms on the living floor one of which has a connected study library nursery with the master and half bath. Basement is an additional 1100 sq.ft. and has a bath with sink, toilet and shower. Kitchen includes Jenn Air range, refrigerator, over head windows allowing for plenty of light. Counter tops are granite. Back yard is private with a newly stained deck off the master bedroom. Washer Dryer included. Large shed for storage. Home has air conditioning.. Garage is detached.