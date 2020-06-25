617 South York Street

Amenities
Please use contact property manager tab for showings.This home will be available June 15, 2019. Hardwood floors in living area.Two bedrooms on the living floor one of which has a connected study library nursery with the master and half bath. Basement is an additional 1100 sq.ft. and has a bath with sink, toilet and shower. Kitchen includes Jenn Air range, refrigerator, over head windows allowing for plenty of light. Counter tops are granite. Back yard is private with a newly stained deck off the master bedroom. Washer Dryer included. Large shed for storage. Home has air conditioning.. Garage is detached.