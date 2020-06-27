All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 5978 Central Park Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
5978 Central Park Blvd
Last updated September 4 2019 at 10:46 AM

5978 Central Park Blvd

5978 Central Park Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Stapleton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5978 Central Park Blvd, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
Newly constructed townhome in Beeler Park! - Available for a flexible lease.

To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties. The Zillow 'Send Tour Request' option is not currently available.
This new 3 bedroom home in the innovative Beeler Park Neighborhood is a great place to settle down. The community was designed with nature in mind so there are greenspaces, parks, and trails everywhere. You are also just a five minute drive to the 17,000 acre nature sanctuary, Rocky Mt. Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge. You are also just 2 miles from the thriving Shops at Northfield Stapelton where there are lots of shopping and fine dining options.
In addition to the open floor plan this home has new stainless steel kitchen appliances there is a washer and dryer and central A/C. The master bedroom has a 5 piece master bath and a walk in closet. The loft provides an open atmosphere and the unfinished basement would be great for storage. There are amazing mountain views and a fully fenced backyard, perfect for a dog or just for relaxing with friends.
Water, Sewer, Stormwater, and Trash will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.
Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.
Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com
Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.
Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.
Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person.
If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.
Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.
Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.
The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

(RLNE5019603)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5978 Central Park Blvd have any available units?
5978 Central Park Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5978 Central Park Blvd have?
Some of 5978 Central Park Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5978 Central Park Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
5978 Central Park Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5978 Central Park Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5978 Central Park Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 5978 Central Park Blvd offer parking?
No, 5978 Central Park Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 5978 Central Park Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5978 Central Park Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5978 Central Park Blvd have a pool?
No, 5978 Central Park Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 5978 Central Park Blvd have accessible units?
No, 5978 Central Park Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 5978 Central Park Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5978 Central Park Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pembrooke on the Green
10700 E Dartmouth Ave
Denver, CO 80014
St Paul Collection
210 Saint Paul St
Denver, CO 80206
Country Club Towers II & III
1101 E Bayaud Ave
Denver, CO 80209
Cimarron
1240 Elizabeth Street
Denver, CO 80206
City House Apartments
1801 Chestnut Pl
Denver, CO 80202
Chamber Lofts
1726 Champa St
Denver, CO 80202
1775 Federal
1775 Federal Boulevard
Denver, CO 80204
The Henry
201 East Mississippi Avenue
Denver, CO 80210

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University