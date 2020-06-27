5978 Central Park Blvd

Amenities

Newly constructed townhome in Beeler Park! - Available for a flexible lease.



To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties. The Zillow 'Send Tour Request' option is not currently available.

This new 3 bedroom home in the innovative Beeler Park Neighborhood is a great place to settle down. The community was designed with nature in mind so there are greenspaces, parks, and trails everywhere. You are also just a five minute drive to the 17,000 acre nature sanctuary, Rocky Mt. Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge. You are also just 2 miles from the thriving Shops at Northfield Stapelton where there are lots of shopping and fine dining options.

In addition to the open floor plan this home has new stainless steel kitchen appliances there is a washer and dryer and central A/C. The master bedroom has a 5 piece master bath and a walk in closet. The loft provides an open atmosphere and the unfinished basement would be great for storage. There are amazing mountain views and a fully fenced backyard, perfect for a dog or just for relaxing with friends.

Water, Sewer, Stormwater, and Trash will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.

Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.

Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.

Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com

Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.

Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.

Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person.

If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.

Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.

Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com



