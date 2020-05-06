Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming 3 bdrm / 2 bath brick duplex 2 blocks to Wash Park

595 S Williams St, Denver, CO 80209

AVAILABLE EARLY JUNE 2019

$2,400/mo

KEY FEATURES

Bedrooms: 3 Beds

Bathrooms: 2 Baths

Parking: None - Garage storage available

Lease Duration: 1 Year or Longer

Deposit: $2,400

Pets Policy: 1 Dog OK – Sorry, no cats allowed. Yard is NOT fenced

Laundry: In Unit

Property Type: Duplex



DESCRIPTION

________________________________________

Lovely 3 bdrm/ 2 bath brick duplex at the corner of Williams & Center available for lease in early June. Only two blocks to Wash Park! Main floor features original hardwood floors, crown moulding, 2 bedrooms, updated bathroom, living room, updated kitchen with breakfast nook, stainless appliances, gas stove and dishwasher. Great finished basement includes master suite with huge walk-in closet and a three-quarter bath, plus tons of storage. (Please note, thought that large furniture will not make it down the steps.) Air conditioning, washer & dryer. Private yard and patio. Easy walk to Blackbrid restaurant, Cafe Marmotte, Mecca Grill, Wash Perk, Starbucks and more. Close to downtown & Cherry Creek and quick access to I-25.



________________________________________

RENTAL FEATURES

• Patio and front porch

• Yard

• Hardwood floor

• Stainless steel appliances

• Granite countertops

• Gas Range / Oven

• Refrigerator

• Dishwasher

• Microwave

• Garbage disposal

• Master bath

• Walk-in closet

• Heat: forced air

• Air conditioning

• Ceiling fans

• Cable-ready

• Storage space

• Near transportation

• On-street parking



LEASE TERMS

________________________________________

One-year or longer lease and one-month deposit. Tenant pays water, sewer, electric & gas. Tenant pays $30 additional a month from April thru September to assist with lawn care. Sorry, no smoking anywhere on the property (no cannabis, vaping, hookah -- you get the idea). One adult dog OK with $400 additional deposit and $30/ month pet fee. NOTE: Yard is not fenced. Sorry, no cats allowed. Other pet restrictions apply - please ask for details. Application fee is $50 per adult - no more than three unrelated adults. Some additional storage in the garage (but no room for your car, sorry). This property is professionally managed for the owner by Rush Realty Limited.