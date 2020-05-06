Amenities
Charming 3 bdrm / 2 bath brick duplex 2 blocks to Wash Park
595 S Williams St, Denver, CO 80209
AVAILABLE EARLY JUNE 2019
$2,400/mo
KEY FEATURES
Bedrooms: 3 Beds
Bathrooms: 2 Baths
Parking: None - Garage storage available
Lease Duration: 1 Year or Longer
Deposit: $2,400
Pets Policy: 1 Dog OK – Sorry, no cats allowed. Yard is NOT fenced
Laundry: In Unit
Property Type: Duplex
DESCRIPTION
________________________________________
Lovely 3 bdrm/ 2 bath brick duplex at the corner of Williams & Center available for lease in early June. Only two blocks to Wash Park! Main floor features original hardwood floors, crown moulding, 2 bedrooms, updated bathroom, living room, updated kitchen with breakfast nook, stainless appliances, gas stove and dishwasher. Great finished basement includes master suite with huge walk-in closet and a three-quarter bath, plus tons of storage. (Please note, thought that large furniture will not make it down the steps.) Air conditioning, washer & dryer. Private yard and patio. Easy walk to Blackbrid restaurant, Cafe Marmotte, Mecca Grill, Wash Perk, Starbucks and more. Close to downtown & Cherry Creek and quick access to I-25.
________________________________________
RENTAL FEATURES
• Patio and front porch
• Yard
• Hardwood floor
• Stainless steel appliances
• Granite countertops
• Gas Range / Oven
• Refrigerator
• Dishwasher
• Microwave
• Garbage disposal
• Master bath
• Walk-in closet
• Heat: forced air
• Air conditioning
• Ceiling fans
• Cable-ready
• Storage space
• Near transportation
• On-street parking
LEASE TERMS
________________________________________
One-year or longer lease and one-month deposit. Tenant pays water, sewer, electric & gas. Tenant pays $30 additional a month from April thru September to assist with lawn care. Sorry, no smoking anywhere on the property (no cannabis, vaping, hookah -- you get the idea). One adult dog OK with $400 additional deposit and $30/ month pet fee. NOTE: Yard is not fenced. Sorry, no cats allowed. Other pet restrictions apply - please ask for details. Application fee is $50 per adult - no more than three unrelated adults. Some additional storage in the garage (but no room for your car, sorry). This property is professionally managed for the owner by Rush Realty Limited.