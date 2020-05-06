All apartments in Denver
Last updated April 23 2019 at 10:23 PM

595 S. Williams St.

595 South Williams Street · No Longer Available
Location

595 South Williams Street, Denver, CO 80209
Wash Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming 3 bdrm / 2 bath brick duplex 2 blocks to Wash Park
595 S Williams St, Denver, CO 80209
AVAILABLE EARLY JUNE 2019
$2,400/mo
KEY FEATURES
Bedrooms: 3 Beds
Bathrooms: 2 Baths
Parking: None - Garage storage available
Lease Duration: 1 Year or Longer
Deposit: $2,400
Pets Policy: 1 Dog OK – Sorry, no cats allowed. Yard is NOT fenced
Laundry: In Unit
Property Type: Duplex

DESCRIPTION
________________________________________
Lovely 3 bdrm/ 2 bath brick duplex at the corner of Williams & Center available for lease in early June. Only two blocks to Wash Park! Main floor features original hardwood floors, crown moulding, 2 bedrooms, updated bathroom, living room, updated kitchen with breakfast nook, stainless appliances, gas stove and dishwasher. Great finished basement includes master suite with huge walk-in closet and a three-quarter bath, plus tons of storage. (Please note, thought that large furniture will not make it down the steps.) Air conditioning, washer & dryer. Private yard and patio. Easy walk to Blackbrid restaurant, Cafe Marmotte, Mecca Grill, Wash Perk, Starbucks and more. Close to downtown & Cherry Creek and quick access to I-25.

________________________________________
RENTAL FEATURES
• Patio and front porch
• Yard
• Hardwood floor
• Stainless steel appliances
• Granite countertops
• Gas Range / Oven
• Refrigerator
• Dishwasher
• Microwave
• Garbage disposal
• Master bath
• Walk-in closet
• Heat: forced air
• Air conditioning
• Ceiling fans
• Cable-ready
• Storage space
• Near transportation
• On-street parking

LEASE TERMS
________________________________________
One-year or longer lease and one-month deposit. Tenant pays water, sewer, electric & gas. Tenant pays $30 additional a month from April thru September to assist with lawn care. Sorry, no smoking anywhere on the property (no cannabis, vaping, hookah -- you get the idea). One adult dog OK with $400 additional deposit and $30/ month pet fee. NOTE: Yard is not fenced. Sorry, no cats allowed. Other pet restrictions apply - please ask for details. Application fee is $50 per adult - no more than three unrelated adults. Some additional storage in the garage (but no room for your car, sorry). This property is professionally managed for the owner by Rush Realty Limited.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

