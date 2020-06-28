All apartments in Denver
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

5895 Biscay St Unit D

5895 Biscay Street · No Longer Available
Location

5895 Biscay Street, Denver, CO 80249
Denver International Airport

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
Super Cute 2-story townhome, very open and bright!
2 bedrooms
3 bathrooms
1 reserved parking space with adjacent guest parking
1226 square feet
2 master suites with walk-in closets and private bathrooms, ceiling fans, and 2" blinds. The kitchen features an abundance of cabinets and counter space, large pantry, pull-outs, and breakfast bar. Washer and dryer included. Private patio backing to green belt/open space. Close to DIA, Denver, Light Rail Station.
$1950 security deposit
$45 application fee per applicant
$250 pet deposit
$25/mos. per pet

(RLNE5111361)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5895 Biscay St Unit D have any available units?
5895 Biscay St Unit D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5895 Biscay St Unit D have?
Some of 5895 Biscay St Unit D's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5895 Biscay St Unit D currently offering any rent specials?
5895 Biscay St Unit D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5895 Biscay St Unit D pet-friendly?
Yes, 5895 Biscay St Unit D is pet friendly.
Does 5895 Biscay St Unit D offer parking?
Yes, 5895 Biscay St Unit D offers parking.
Does 5895 Biscay St Unit D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5895 Biscay St Unit D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5895 Biscay St Unit D have a pool?
No, 5895 Biscay St Unit D does not have a pool.
Does 5895 Biscay St Unit D have accessible units?
No, 5895 Biscay St Unit D does not have accessible units.
Does 5895 Biscay St Unit D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5895 Biscay St Unit D has units with dishwashers.
