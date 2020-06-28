5895 Biscay St Unit D

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking pet friendly

Super Cute 2-story townhome, very open and bright!

2 bedrooms

3 bathrooms

1 reserved parking space with adjacent guest parking

1226 square feet

2 master suites with walk-in closets and private bathrooms, ceiling fans, and 2" blinds. The kitchen features an abundance of cabinets and counter space, large pantry, pull-outs, and breakfast bar. Washer and dryer included. Private patio backing to green belt/open space. Close to DIA, Denver, Light Rail Station.

$1950 security deposit

$45 application fee per applicant

$250 pet deposit

$25/mos. per pet



(RLNE5111361)