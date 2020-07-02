All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

588 South Grant Street

588 South Grant Street · No Longer Available
Location

588 South Grant Street, Denver, CO 80209
Washington Park West

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
For showing appointments please use contact property manager email tab this charming brick home built in 1901 has been updated and cared for extremely well. 2 br 1 ba, updated kitchen with exposed brick walls and gas stove, hardwood floors throughout, bathroom fixtures updated. Private and fenced back yard leads to detached single car garage and patio area. Dining area is formal and living room has a decorative fireplace. Basement is large for extra storage. Pets allowed with additional deposit. Prefer an 18 or 15 month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 588 South Grant Street have any available units?
588 South Grant Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 588 South Grant Street have?
Some of 588 South Grant Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 588 South Grant Street currently offering any rent specials?
588 South Grant Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 588 South Grant Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 588 South Grant Street is pet friendly.
Does 588 South Grant Street offer parking?
Yes, 588 South Grant Street offers parking.
Does 588 South Grant Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 588 South Grant Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 588 South Grant Street have a pool?
No, 588 South Grant Street does not have a pool.
Does 588 South Grant Street have accessible units?
No, 588 South Grant Street does not have accessible units.
Does 588 South Grant Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 588 South Grant Street has units with dishwashers.

