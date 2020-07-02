588 South Grant Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

For showing appointments please use contact property manager email tab this charming brick home built in 1901 has been updated and cared for extremely well. 2 br 1 ba, updated kitchen with exposed brick walls and gas stove, hardwood floors throughout, bathroom fixtures updated. Private and fenced back yard leads to detached single car garage and patio area. Dining area is formal and living room has a decorative fireplace. Basement is large for extra storage. Pets allowed with additional deposit. Prefer an 18 or 15 month lease.