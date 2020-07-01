All apartments in Denver
5875 E Iliff Ave

5875 E Iliff Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5875 E Iliff Ave, Denver, CO 80222
Goldsmith

Amenities

hardwood floors
carport
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
This 2 bedroom 1 bath Condo is convenient to the Denver Tech Center, the I-25 corridor and Light Rail. Rental includes 1 covered Carport parking space and a storage unit. Rent also includes access to the community pool, clubhouse and other amenities. Features Air Conditioning, Hardwood Floors, Stainless Steel Fridge, 1st Level unit with no stairs. Shared laundry on ground level. Nicely maintained community, No Pets allowed by complex - service and support animals are the exception, but documentation is required.

Rent also includes Heat, Water, Sewer, Trash. No Pets. No Smoking allowed. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter delivery program.

Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party websites.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5875 E Iliff Ave have any available units?
5875 E Iliff Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5875 E Iliff Ave have?
Some of 5875 E Iliff Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, carport, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5875 E Iliff Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5875 E Iliff Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5875 E Iliff Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5875 E Iliff Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 5875 E Iliff Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5875 E Iliff Ave offers parking.
Does 5875 E Iliff Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5875 E Iliff Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5875 E Iliff Ave have a pool?
Yes, 5875 E Iliff Ave has a pool.
Does 5875 E Iliff Ave have accessible units?
No, 5875 E Iliff Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5875 E Iliff Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5875 E Iliff Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

