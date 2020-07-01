5875 E Iliff Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors carport stainless steel pool air conditioning clubhouse

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking pool

This 2 bedroom 1 bath Condo is convenient to the Denver Tech Center, the I-25 corridor and Light Rail. Rental includes 1 covered Carport parking space and a storage unit. Rent also includes access to the community pool, clubhouse and other amenities. Features Air Conditioning, Hardwood Floors, Stainless Steel Fridge, 1st Level unit with no stairs. Shared laundry on ground level. Nicely maintained community, No Pets allowed by complex - service and support animals are the exception, but documentation is required.



Rent also includes Heat, Water, Sewer, Trash. No Pets. No Smoking allowed. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter delivery program.



Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party websites.



Amenities: Swimming Pool, Community Clubhouse, Shared Laundry, Air Conditioning, Hardwood Floors