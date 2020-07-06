5829 N Beeler St

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 Bed 3 bath Main Floor Master Townhouse 2 Car Garage in North Stapleton Denver - Near New Townhouse 3 Bedrooms 3 Bath, Main Floor Master Suite.

Open Concept Living Room and Kitchen, Gas Fireplace, Stainless Appliances, Quartz Counter Top, Beautiful Colors and Bright Light Living Conditions. Mountain Views from Bedroom. Lots of Storage, Mudroom off Garage Entrance, Grass Park Across Street, More Parks Nearby, Close to Shopping, Close To Dicks Sporting Goods Sports Park, Great Location. Unfinished Basement.

Minutes to Downtown or DIA

Stainless Steel Appliances,

New in December 2017

Washer and Dryer Included.

Very Low Maintenance Townhouse.

Pets OK with Approval.

Call Now to Set Private Showing Appointment to see this Near New Home.

Available Nov 1st or Before.

Call for Details.



(RLNE3767126)