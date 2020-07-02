5824 Biscay Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage cats allowed

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1664317.



This beautiful 2 story 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in Denver will welcome you with a total of 1,766 square feet of living space!



It has a full living and dining room. The spacious kitchen comes complete with white appliances such as a refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher. Other great features of this home include lots of natural light, an open floor plan, and walk-in closets. Parking for this property is a 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the fenced yard or patio. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails and, Singletree Park. Also nearby are Village Inn, Ruby Tuesday, Walmart, King Soopers, Shops at Northfield, DIA, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to E-470, I-70, and I-225.



Small dogs welcome upon owner approval and pet deposit.



Tenants are responsible for all utilities.



