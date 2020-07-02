All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 13 2020 at 11:45 PM

5824 Biscay Street

5824 Biscay Street · No Longer Available
Location

5824 Biscay Street, Denver, CO 80249
Denver International Airport

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
microwave
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1664317.

This beautiful 2 story 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in Denver will welcome you with a total of 1,766 square feet of living space!

It has a full living and dining room. The spacious kitchen comes complete with white appliances such as a refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher. Other great features of this home include lots of natural light, an open floor plan, and walk-in closets. Parking for this property is a 2 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the fenced yard or patio. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails and, Singletree Park. Also nearby are Village Inn, Ruby Tuesday, Walmart, King Soopers, Shops at Northfield, DIA, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to E-470, I-70, and I-225.

Small dogs welcome upon owner approval and pet deposit.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1664317.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5824 Biscay Street have any available units?
5824 Biscay Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5824 Biscay Street have?
Some of 5824 Biscay Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5824 Biscay Street currently offering any rent specials?
5824 Biscay Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5824 Biscay Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5824 Biscay Street is pet friendly.
Does 5824 Biscay Street offer parking?
Yes, 5824 Biscay Street offers parking.
Does 5824 Biscay Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5824 Biscay Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5824 Biscay Street have a pool?
No, 5824 Biscay Street does not have a pool.
Does 5824 Biscay Street have accessible units?
No, 5824 Biscay Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5824 Biscay Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5824 Biscay Street has units with dishwashers.

