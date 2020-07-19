All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 5768 Biscay Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
5768 Biscay Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

5768 Biscay Street

5768 Biscay Street · (720) 357-6655
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Denver International Airport
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5768 Biscay Street, Denver, CO 80249
Denver International Airport

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5768 Biscay Street · Avail. now

$1,895

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1401 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Amazing 2BR, 3BTH w/Garage in First Creek - Completely renovated 2BR 3BTH Townhouse w/garage in First Creek! Immaculate 2 bed 3 bath row home. The main level features an open concept floor plan with a spacious kitchen, featuring BRAND NEW stainless APPLIANCES! The main level has conveniently located main level laundry with washer/dryer included and tons of storage throughout! Walk out your patio doors to a small fenced area, perfect for your BBQ grill. This home also comes with a detached single car garage AND a reserved parking space directly behind the home! The upper level features double master bedrooms, each will a full bath and ample closet space. Breathtaking MOUNTAIN VIEWS! Directly across the street is an amazing park!! Don't miss out on the opportunity to rent the best home in First Creek!

Call today to setup a showing (720) 356-6655!!!!

For More Available Rentals, Visit www.RentGoWalters.com

*Securityy Deposit = One Month's Rent*
*Pet Deposit = $500 PER PET*

Walters & Company is a Colorado Owned and Licensed Real Estate Company and Equal Housing Provider

(RLNE2190562)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5768 Biscay Street have any available units?
5768 Biscay Street has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5768 Biscay Street have?
Some of 5768 Biscay Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5768 Biscay Street currently offering any rent specials?
5768 Biscay Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5768 Biscay Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5768 Biscay Street is pet friendly.
Does 5768 Biscay Street offer parking?
Yes, 5768 Biscay Street offers parking.
Does 5768 Biscay Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5768 Biscay Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5768 Biscay Street have a pool?
No, 5768 Biscay Street does not have a pool.
Does 5768 Biscay Street have accessible units?
No, 5768 Biscay Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5768 Biscay Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5768 Biscay Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 5768 Biscay Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodstream Village
10050 E Harvard Ave
Denver, CO 80231
Neon Local
99 South Broadway
Denver, CO 80223
The Bentley
1508 East 8th Avenue
Denver, CO 80218
Sienna at Cherry Creek
1939 S Quebec Way
Denver, CO 80231
Del Prado
1510 E 9th Ave
Denver, CO 80218
South Federal
2775 S Federal Blvd
Denver, CO 80236
Lawrence 5
3400 Lawrence Street
Denver, CO 80205
Julian 32
3405 W 32nd Ave
Denver, CO 80211

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity