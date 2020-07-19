5768 Biscay Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Amazing 2BR, 3BTH w/Garage in First Creek - Completely renovated 2BR 3BTH Townhouse w/garage in First Creek! Immaculate 2 bed 3 bath row home. The main level features an open concept floor plan with a spacious kitchen, featuring BRAND NEW stainless APPLIANCES! The main level has conveniently located main level laundry with washer/dryer included and tons of storage throughout! Walk out your patio doors to a small fenced area, perfect for your BBQ grill. This home also comes with a detached single car garage AND a reserved parking space directly behind the home! The upper level features double master bedrooms, each will a full bath and ample closet space. Breathtaking MOUNTAIN VIEWS! Directly across the street is an amazing park!! Don't miss out on the opportunity to rent the best home in First Creek!



*Securityy Deposit = One Month's Rent*

*Pet Deposit = $500 PER PET*



(RLNE2190562)