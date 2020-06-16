56 N Cook St 419

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Beautiful One Bed in Cherry Creek - Property Id: 145101



Modern yet classic, our luxury apartment community features understated elegance and timeless appeal. We're located in the Cherry Creek neighborhood, just 10 minutes from downtown Denver and moments from shopping, dining, parks and trails. Re-energize your life in a fresh, brand-new home, a private haven with upgraded finishes and designer style. Soothing tones, organic textures, and warm wooden elements create a setting with natural grace.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/145101p

Property Id 145101



(RLNE5079152)