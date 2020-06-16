All apartments in Denver
56 N Cook St 419
Last updated August 11 2019 at 10:06 AM

56 N Cook St 419

56 Cook Street · No Longer Available
Location

56 Cook Street, Denver, CO 80206
Cherry Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautiful One Bed in Cherry Creek - Property Id: 145101

Modern yet classic, our luxury apartment community features understated elegance and timeless appeal. We're located in the Cherry Creek neighborhood, just 10 minutes from downtown Denver and moments from shopping, dining, parks and trails. Re-energize your life in a fresh, brand-new home, a private haven with upgraded finishes and designer style. Soothing tones, organic textures, and warm wooden elements create a setting with natural grace.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 56 N Cook St 419 have any available units?
56 N Cook St 419 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 56 N Cook St 419 have?
Some of 56 N Cook St 419's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 56 N Cook St 419 currently offering any rent specials?
56 N Cook St 419 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 56 N Cook St 419 pet-friendly?
Yes, 56 N Cook St 419 is pet friendly.
Does 56 N Cook St 419 offer parking?
No, 56 N Cook St 419 does not offer parking.
Does 56 N Cook St 419 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 56 N Cook St 419 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 56 N Cook St 419 have a pool?
No, 56 N Cook St 419 does not have a pool.
Does 56 N Cook St 419 have accessible units?
No, 56 N Cook St 419 does not have accessible units.
Does 56 N Cook St 419 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 56 N Cook St 419 has units with dishwashers.
