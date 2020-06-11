All apartments in Denver
5585 Happy Canyon Rd
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

5585 Happy Canyon Rd

5585 Happy Canyon Road · No Longer Available
Location

5585 Happy Canyon Road, Denver, CO 80237
Southmoor Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Home Near Jefferson Square Park! - This updated single family home offers- Gorgeous refinished hardwood floors on the main area, wood burning fireplace, fully remodeled kitchen including granite and stainless appliances- it even has a built in coffee maker (so cool). Main floor features 2 bedrooms, plus bonus office area, 2 baths and laundry room with washer/dryer and laundry sink!. Finished basement features 2 additional bedrooms, 1 bath plus a bonus room, family room and dry bar. Did we also mention that this house has a 2 car attached garage; large corner lot; fenced yard that is great for entertaining with a gas firepit, storage shed and dog run! This is a Charming house that is a must see!!!!

Offered at $2500 per month, one year lease minimum. Security deposit equal to one months rent, pets considered on a case-by-case basis with additional nonrefundable pet fee, no smoking and no growing marijuana on premises, no exceptions. Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance.

This property is managed by a professional and responsible management company. Tenants will have online access to submit 24/7 maintenance requests and the convenience of online rent payments.

Nearby schools include Southmoor Elementary School, Hamilton Middle School and Thomas Jefferson High School.

Contact us today for a showing!

Beacon Property Management
303-347-0975
ext 101 - Kerri
ext 102 - Laura

(RLNE2121513)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5585 Happy Canyon Rd have any available units?
5585 Happy Canyon Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5585 Happy Canyon Rd have?
Some of 5585 Happy Canyon Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5585 Happy Canyon Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5585 Happy Canyon Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5585 Happy Canyon Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5585 Happy Canyon Rd is pet friendly.
Does 5585 Happy Canyon Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5585 Happy Canyon Rd offers parking.
Does 5585 Happy Canyon Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5585 Happy Canyon Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5585 Happy Canyon Rd have a pool?
No, 5585 Happy Canyon Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5585 Happy Canyon Rd have accessible units?
No, 5585 Happy Canyon Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5585 Happy Canyon Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5585 Happy Canyon Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

