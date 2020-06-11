5585 Happy Canyon Rd

Amenities
Beautiful Home Near Jefferson Square Park! - This updated single family home offers- Gorgeous refinished hardwood floors on the main area, wood burning fireplace, fully remodeled kitchen including granite and stainless appliances- it even has a built in coffee maker (so cool). Main floor features 2 bedrooms, plus bonus office area, 2 baths and laundry room with washer/dryer and laundry sink!. Finished basement features 2 additional bedrooms, 1 bath plus a bonus room, family room and dry bar. Did we also mention that this house has a 2 car attached garage; large corner lot; fenced yard that is great for entertaining with a gas firepit, storage shed and dog run! This is a Charming house that is a must see!!!!
Offered at $2500 per month, one year lease minimum. Security deposit equal to one months rent, pets considered on a case-by-case basis with additional nonrefundable pet fee, no smoking and no growing marijuana on premises, no exceptions. Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance.
This property is managed by a professional and responsible management company. Tenants will have online access to submit 24/7 maintenance requests and the convenience of online rent payments.
Nearby schools include Southmoor Elementary School, Hamilton Middle School and Thomas Jefferson High School.
