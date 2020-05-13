All apartments in Denver
555 east 10th Ave.
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:05 PM

555 east 10th Ave

555 East 10th Avenue · (571) 752-7220
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

555 East 10th Avenue, Denver, CO 80203
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1750 · Avail. now

$1,750

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
sauna
Updated one bed one bath condo downtown Denver - Property Id: 242156

If you are looking for clean and fully furnished place to call home when you just move from a different city or on short-term assignments for work or if you just want to change the scenery and want to come to Denver to live for a few months to find your new permanent home in the area and need a clean, furnished place, this can be it. This home is close to many hospitals such as Denver General, National Jewish, VA Hospital, Craig Hospital, St. Joseph medial center, Rose Medial Center, and Anzchult Medial Center. This is ideal for travel nurses, doctors or interns.
The home is in walking distance to Trader Joe, Whole Food, and many other local grocery stores. You can walk anywhere from this home. However, if you come with a vehicle, there is a reserved parking spot that is included.
Walk score: 94; building equipped with sauna, swimming pool, exercise room, and seating/play room
Minimum lease term is three months.
Fully furnished rate is $1950/mo and $1950 deposit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/242156
Property Id 242156

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5868203)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 555 east 10th Ave have any available units?
555 east 10th Ave has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 555 east 10th Ave have?
Some of 555 east 10th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 555 east 10th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
555 east 10th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 555 east 10th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 555 east 10th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 555 east 10th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 555 east 10th Ave offers parking.
Does 555 east 10th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 555 east 10th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 555 east 10th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 555 east 10th Ave has a pool.
Does 555 east 10th Ave have accessible units?
No, 555 east 10th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 555 east 10th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 555 east 10th Ave has units with dishwashers.

