555 east 10th Ave.

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool hot tub sauna

If you are looking for clean and fully furnished place to call home when you just move from a different city or on short-term assignments for work or if you just want to change the scenery and want to come to Denver to live for a few months to find your new permanent home in the area and need a clean, furnished place, this can be it. This home is close to many hospitals such as Denver General, National Jewish, VA Hospital, Craig Hospital, St. Joseph medial center, Rose Medial Center, and Anzchult Medial Center. This is ideal for travel nurses, doctors or interns.

The home is in walking distance to Trader Joe, Whole Food, and many other local grocery stores. You can walk anywhere from this home. However, if you come with a vehicle, there is a reserved parking spot that is included.

Walk score: 94; building equipped with sauna, swimming pool, exercise room, and seating/play room

Minimum lease term is three months.

Fully furnished rate is $1950/mo and $1950 deposit

No Pets Allowed



