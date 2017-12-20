All apartments in Denver
Last updated December 5 2019 at 12:18 PM

544 Milwaukee St

544 Milwaukee Street · No Longer Available
Location

544 Milwaukee Street, Denver, CO 80206
Cherry Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cherry Creek North 4 Bedroom 4 Bath Townhome - Property Id: 175259

Stunning contemporary Cherry Creek North townhome. 3 bedroom 4 bath Gourmet kitchen open to family room with fireplace. Granite counter tops with Viking appliances. Walnut wood floors through out the entire main floor Large Mater with 2 large walk in closets, coffee bar. Custom master bath with steam shower and jetted tub. Custom outdoor kitchen with granite and motorized awning. South facing patio. Finished basement with high ceilings. 2 car attached garage. Walk to all the fine dining and boutiques Cherry Creek has to offer.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/175259p
Property Id 175259

(RLNE5302089)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 544 Milwaukee St have any available units?
544 Milwaukee St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 544 Milwaukee St have?
Some of 544 Milwaukee St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 544 Milwaukee St currently offering any rent specials?
544 Milwaukee St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 544 Milwaukee St pet-friendly?
Yes, 544 Milwaukee St is pet friendly.
Does 544 Milwaukee St offer parking?
Yes, 544 Milwaukee St offers parking.
Does 544 Milwaukee St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 544 Milwaukee St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 544 Milwaukee St have a pool?
No, 544 Milwaukee St does not have a pool.
Does 544 Milwaukee St have accessible units?
No, 544 Milwaukee St does not have accessible units.
Does 544 Milwaukee St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 544 Milwaukee St has units with dishwashers.

