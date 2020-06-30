All apartments in Denver
Last updated November 12 2019 at 11:59 AM

529 Washington St Unit 303

529 N Washington St · No Longer Available
Location

529 N Washington St, Denver, CO 80203
Speer

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
online portal
pet friendly
Affordable 1BD, 1BA S. Cap Hill Condo with Updated Appliances and Assigned Parking Spot - Live in one of Denver's best neighborhoods for an affordable price. Walking distance to multiple bar and dining options, a Trader Joe's, coffee shops, and Cheesman Park. Comes with a storage unit and an assigned parking spot. Schedule a tour @ keyrenterdenver.com

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Up to two dogs are negotiable.
*There is a monthly $40 HOA fee, which covers water, sewer, and trash.
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a month's rent
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Listing Broker/Photographer: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com
*Resident Benefit Package: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE5229873)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 529 Washington St Unit 303 have any available units?
529 Washington St Unit 303 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 529 Washington St Unit 303 have?
Some of 529 Washington St Unit 303's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 529 Washington St Unit 303 currently offering any rent specials?
529 Washington St Unit 303 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 529 Washington St Unit 303 pet-friendly?
Yes, 529 Washington St Unit 303 is pet friendly.
Does 529 Washington St Unit 303 offer parking?
Yes, 529 Washington St Unit 303 offers parking.
Does 529 Washington St Unit 303 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 529 Washington St Unit 303 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 529 Washington St Unit 303 have a pool?
No, 529 Washington St Unit 303 does not have a pool.
Does 529 Washington St Unit 303 have accessible units?
No, 529 Washington St Unit 303 does not have accessible units.
Does 529 Washington St Unit 303 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 529 Washington St Unit 303 has units with dishwashers.

