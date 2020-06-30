529 Washington St Unit 303

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking cats allowed dogs allowed online portal pet friendly

Affordable 1BD, 1BA S. Cap Hill Condo with Updated Appliances and Assigned Parking Spot - Live in one of Denver's best neighborhoods for an affordable price. Walking distance to multiple bar and dining options, a Trader Joe's, coffee shops, and Cheesman Park. Comes with a storage unit and an assigned parking spot. Schedule a tour @ keyrenterdenver.com



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*Up to two dogs are negotiable.

*There is a monthly $40 HOA fee, which covers water, sewer, and trash.

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a month's rent

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Listing Broker/Photographer: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com

*Resident Benefit Package: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!



Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:



- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)

- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)

- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support



