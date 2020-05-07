528 E 1st Ave

Amenities
Spectacular 4BD, 3BA Victorian Home in SOBO with Dual Decks, Walk to Shopping and Dining with Easy Access to Downtown - THE BASICS
RENT: $3,540
BEDROOMS: 4
BATHROOMS: 3 (2 full, 1 half)
PARKING: 1- assigned covered spot; additional street parking
THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW
*No smoking.
*Up to 2 dogs are allowed.
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 100% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.
Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000
No Cats Allowed
