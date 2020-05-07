All apartments in Denver
Last updated April 9 2019 at 10:23 AM

528 E 1st Ave

528 East 1st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

528 East 1st Avenue, Denver, CO 80203
Speer

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
Spectacular 4BD, 3BA Victorian Home in SOBO with Dual Decks, Walk to Shopping and Dining with Easy Access to Downtown - THE BASICS

RENT: $3,540
BEDROOMS: 4
BATHROOMS: 3 (2 full, 1 half)
PARKING: 1- assigned covered spot; additional street parking

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Up to 2 dogs are allowed.
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 100% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4812647)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 528 E 1st Ave have any available units?
528 E 1st Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 528 E 1st Ave have?
Some of 528 E 1st Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 528 E 1st Ave currently offering any rent specials?
528 E 1st Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 528 E 1st Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 528 E 1st Ave is pet friendly.
Does 528 E 1st Ave offer parking?
Yes, 528 E 1st Ave offers parking.
Does 528 E 1st Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 528 E 1st Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 528 E 1st Ave have a pool?
No, 528 E 1st Ave does not have a pool.
Does 528 E 1st Ave have accessible units?
No, 528 E 1st Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 528 E 1st Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 528 E 1st Ave has units with dishwashers.
