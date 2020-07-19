All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019

5254 W Amherst Ave

5254 West Amherst Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5254 West Amherst Avenue, Denver, CO 80227
Bear Valley

Amenities

on-site laundry
dogs allowed
garage
range
refrigerator
Great House in Great Location - Available in February is this lovely 5 bed/3 bath Ranch style home! It's in a great location and close to parks, shopping, schools, etc!! Walking trails, lots of lakes, and a river nearby! Convenient highway access located at 285 and Sheridan, which is very close to grocery stores, shopping, hiking/biking trails, restaurants, and more!!

It features a big kitchen with tons of counter space and cabinets. Attached oversized 2 car garage and large fenced yard. Large living room! Large laundry room and a bar in the basement! Spacious layout with plenty of storage! Come take a look for yourself today!!

Rent is $2100/month and all utilities are the tenants responsibility.

Dogs negotiable with an additional deposit.

More pics to come soon! This house will not last long, so come see it today and make it yours!! Do not disturb the current tenants! In order to see the house you must schedule an appointment. If you would like to schedule a viewing, please contact 720-442-0321 or email leasing@intouchcolorado.com today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5254 W Amherst Ave have any available units?
5254 W Amherst Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5254 W Amherst Ave have?
Some of 5254 W Amherst Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5254 W Amherst Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5254 W Amherst Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5254 W Amherst Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5254 W Amherst Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5254 W Amherst Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5254 W Amherst Ave offers parking.
Does 5254 W Amherst Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5254 W Amherst Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5254 W Amherst Ave have a pool?
No, 5254 W Amherst Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5254 W Amherst Ave have accessible units?
No, 5254 W Amherst Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5254 W Amherst Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5254 W Amherst Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

