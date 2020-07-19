5254 W Amherst Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great House in Great Location - Available in February is this lovely 5 bed/3 bath Ranch style home! It's in a great location and close to parks, shopping, schools, etc!! Walking trails, lots of lakes, and a river nearby! Convenient highway access located at 285 and Sheridan, which is very close to grocery stores, shopping, hiking/biking trails, restaurants, and more!!



It features a big kitchen with tons of counter space and cabinets. Attached oversized 2 car garage and large fenced yard. Large living room! Large laundry room and a bar in the basement! Spacious layout with plenty of storage! Come take a look for yourself today!!



Rent is $2100/month and all utilities are the tenants responsibility.



Dogs negotiable with an additional deposit.



More pics to come soon! This house will not last long, so come see it today and make it yours!! Do not disturb the current tenants! In order to see the house you must schedule an appointment. If you would like to schedule a viewing, please contact 720-442-0321 or email leasing@intouchcolorado.com today!



(RLNE2764549)