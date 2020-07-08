Amenities

5100 Alcott Street Available 07/01/20 Bright and Spacious House on Large Corner Lot - Two-bedroom, one bath ranch home on large lot in cute Chaffee Park neighborhood. Spacious living area with hardwoods opens to eat in kitchen with tons of counter and cabinet space. Two bedrooms with a full bathroom are located off the living room. Off the kitchen is a second bonus living area. Private fenced in backyard with patio and shade, plus an attached one car garage. Close to restaurants, shops, and bars and just one block off Zuni Park. Perfect for tenants who work near downtown but want to live close to the Highlands, LoHi, and Berkeley. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.



(RLNE5796570)