5073 N. Xenia Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool bbq/grill garage internet access

Beautiful four bedroom executive home for rent in Stapleton. Built in 2014 this two story home has 1703 square feet on the main floor with an additional 679 square feet in the finished basement. Located across the street from a park this home is located close to restaurants, shopping centers, and walking trails. Located close to I-70 and 270, this neighborhood is close to Gateway Open Space and Gallery Cottonwood Park. Minutes away from High Tech Elementary. Maverick Pool is minutes away! Entrance has a nice private covered porch. Cozy living room has a fireplace with an open floor plan that flows to the upgraded kitchen. Huge granite island with 40 inch kitchen cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Nice fenced in back yard with lots of room for barbecuing and entertaining guests. Master bedroom is upstairs wth a private five piece bath. Huge walk in closets. Two additional bedrooms with a full bathroom. Two cars attached garage with lots of room for storage. Basement is completely finished with an additional living room, bedroom and bathroom. Great quiet community with lots of amenities! For a private viewing please contact Eddie at For Rent By Owner at 303-663-0000 and cell 720-838-6714.