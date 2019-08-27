All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5073 N. Xenia Street

5073 North Xenia Street · No Longer Available
Location

5073 North Xenia Street, Denver, CO 80266
Stapleton

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Beautiful four bedroom executive home for rent in Stapleton. Built in 2014 this two story home has 1703 square feet on the main floor with an additional 679 square feet in the finished basement. Located across the street from a park this home is located close to restaurants, shopping centers, and walking trails. Located close to I-70 and 270, this neighborhood is close to Gateway Open Space and Gallery Cottonwood Park. Minutes away from High Tech Elementary. Maverick Pool is minutes away! Entrance has a nice private covered porch. Cozy living room has a fireplace with an open floor plan that flows to the upgraded kitchen. Huge granite island with 40 inch kitchen cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Nice fenced in back yard with lots of room for barbecuing and entertaining guests. Master bedroom is upstairs wth a private five piece bath. Huge walk in closets. Two additional bedrooms with a full bathroom. Two cars attached garage with lots of room for storage. Basement is completely finished with an additional living room, bedroom and bathroom. Great quiet community with lots of amenities! For a private viewing please contact Eddie at For Rent By Owner at 303-663-0000 and cell 720-838-6714.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5073 N. Xenia Street have any available units?
5073 N. Xenia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5073 N. Xenia Street have?
Some of 5073 N. Xenia Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5073 N. Xenia Street currently offering any rent specials?
5073 N. Xenia Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5073 N. Xenia Street pet-friendly?
No, 5073 N. Xenia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 5073 N. Xenia Street offer parking?
Yes, 5073 N. Xenia Street does offer parking.
Does 5073 N. Xenia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5073 N. Xenia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5073 N. Xenia Street have a pool?
Yes, 5073 N. Xenia Street has a pool.
Does 5073 N. Xenia Street have accessible units?
No, 5073 N. Xenia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5073 N. Xenia Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5073 N. Xenia Street has units with dishwashers.
