505 Detroit Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Stunning contemporary townhome located in the heart of Cherry Creek North. The recently remodeled and furnished home includes soaring ceilings, glistening hardwoods, granite countertops, fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances. A spacious loft encompasses the master suite including king-size bed, 5-piece bathroom, walk-in-closet with washer and dryer. Large open living and dining room with an additional flex space that can function as an office, den or bedroom. Tranquil courtyard space in back with a detached 1-car garage. Located just 2 blocks from some of the best dining and shopping in the state. Enjoy gourmet restaurants and outdoor cafes as well as art galleries, boutiques, entertainment, restaurants, Cheesman Park, Congress Park, bike paths, Cherry Creek Mall, and Denver Botanic Gardens. Downtown Denver, sports venues, golf courses and cultural attractions are just a short drive away. The home is fully furnished. All utilities, cleaning services, WI-FI, cable and high speed internet are included in the rental rate. Swamp cooler. Dogs okay pending approval and deposit.. Flexible lease options. Available immediately!!!