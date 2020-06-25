All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 505 Detroit Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
505 Detroit Street
Last updated September 21 2019 at 4:51 AM

505 Detroit Street

505 Detroit Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Cherry Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

505 Detroit Street, Denver, CO 80206
Cherry Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Stunning contemporary townhome located in the heart of Cherry Creek North. The recently remodeled and furnished home includes soaring ceilings, glistening hardwoods, granite countertops, fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances. A spacious loft encompasses the master suite including king-size bed, 5-piece bathroom, walk-in-closet with washer and dryer. Large open living and dining room with an additional flex space that can function as an office, den or bedroom. Tranquil courtyard space in back with a detached 1-car garage. Located just 2 blocks from some of the best dining and shopping in the state. Enjoy gourmet restaurants and outdoor cafes as well as art galleries, boutiques, entertainment, restaurants, Cheesman Park, Congress Park, bike paths, Cherry Creek Mall, and Denver Botanic Gardens. Downtown Denver, sports venues, golf courses and cultural attractions are just a short drive away. The home is fully furnished. All utilities, cleaning services, WI-FI, cable and high speed internet are included in the rental rate. Swamp cooler. Dogs okay pending approval and deposit.. Flexible lease options. Available immediately!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 Detroit Street have any available units?
505 Detroit Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 505 Detroit Street have?
Some of 505 Detroit Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 Detroit Street currently offering any rent specials?
505 Detroit Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 Detroit Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 505 Detroit Street is pet friendly.
Does 505 Detroit Street offer parking?
Yes, 505 Detroit Street offers parking.
Does 505 Detroit Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 505 Detroit Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 Detroit Street have a pool?
No, 505 Detroit Street does not have a pool.
Does 505 Detroit Street have accessible units?
No, 505 Detroit Street does not have accessible units.
Does 505 Detroit Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 505 Detroit Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Skylark
1200 Pearl Street
Denver, CO 80203
The Detroit
1504 Detroit St
Denver, CO 80206
1000 Grant
1000 Grant St
Denver, CO 80203
Ballpark Lofts
1451 24th St
Denver, CO 80205
7/S Denver Haus
175 E 7th Ave
Denver, CO 80203
Radius Uptown Apartments
1935 N. Logan St
Denver, CO 80203
One City Block
444 E 19th Ave
Denver, CO 80203
Creekside Apartments
5250 E Cherry Creek South Dr
Denver, CO 80246

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University