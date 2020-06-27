All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 5035 raleigh street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
5035 raleigh street
Last updated August 4 2019 at 9:48 AM

5035 raleigh street

5035 Raleigh Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Regis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5035 Raleigh Street, Denver, CO 80212
Regis

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Super cute Victorian cottage in Berkeley, Denver - Property Id: 18236

2 bed, 1 bath + workshop in back in Northwest Denver Berkeley Gardens Neighborhood (Highlands); near Regis University, 15 mins to downtown, 20 mins to Red Rocks, 15-30 mins to great hiking, 40-60 mins to skiing.

KEY FEATURES: Built 1906; 1100 sqft; plenty of street parking; prefer 1yr lease (or longer), will consider 6 Months; Small dog/cat allowed with pet deposit; W/D onsite; enclosed front porch; hard wood floors; studio/workshop; original built-in features, dining room with south-facing bay window, french doors; kitchen with LOTS of storage, stainless appliances; gas stove, dishwasher; large master bedroom w/ walk-in closet; fenced yard with raspberries, garden, sprinkler system. Near Tennyson Street shops/restaurants, Berkeley Park, Rocky Mountain Park, Willis Case Golf Course, Clear Creek Bike Path, etc. Only 1 mile from light rail! Great landlord and neighbors. Additional Photos: https://drive.google.com/open?id=1iYV5D55qgrj1EW36WRlYN0am9zyH0JNg
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/18236p
Property Id 18236

(RLNE5048007)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5035 raleigh street have any available units?
5035 raleigh street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5035 raleigh street have?
Some of 5035 raleigh street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5035 raleigh street currently offering any rent specials?
5035 raleigh street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5035 raleigh street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5035 raleigh street is pet friendly.
Does 5035 raleigh street offer parking?
No, 5035 raleigh street does not offer parking.
Does 5035 raleigh street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5035 raleigh street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5035 raleigh street have a pool?
No, 5035 raleigh street does not have a pool.
Does 5035 raleigh street have accessible units?
No, 5035 raleigh street does not have accessible units.
Does 5035 raleigh street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5035 raleigh street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1270 Logan Street
1270 North Logan Street
Denver, CO 80203
The Quincy
1776 Curtis St
Denver, CO 80202
Vela on Pearl
23 Pearl St
Denver, CO 80203
Apres Apartment Homes
1503 S Galena Way
Denver, CO 80247
Hartley Flats
2749 Walnut St
Denver, CO 80205
The Kent Apartments
3400 E 17th Ave
Denver, CO 80206
Point 21
2131 Lawrence St
Denver, CO 80205
Gateway Park
4255 Kittredge St
Denver, CO 80239

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University