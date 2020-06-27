5035 raleigh street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Super cute Victorian cottage in Berkeley, Denver - Property Id: 18236



2 bed, 1 bath + workshop in back in Northwest Denver Berkeley Gardens Neighborhood (Highlands); near Regis University, 15 mins to downtown, 20 mins to Red Rocks, 15-30 mins to great hiking, 40-60 mins to skiing.



KEY FEATURES: Built 1906; 1100 sqft; plenty of street parking; prefer 1yr lease (or longer), will consider 6 Months; Small dog/cat allowed with pet deposit; W/D onsite; enclosed front porch; hard wood floors; studio/workshop; original built-in features, dining room with south-facing bay window, french doors; kitchen with LOTS of storage, stainless appliances; gas stove, dishwasher; large master bedroom w/ walk-in closet; fenced yard with raspberries, garden, sprinkler system. Near Tennyson Street shops/restaurants, Berkeley Park, Rocky Mountain Park, Willis Case Golf Course, Clear Creek Bike Path, etc. Only 1 mile from light rail! Great landlord and neighbors. Additional Photos: https://drive.google.com/open?id=1iYV5D55qgrj1EW36WRlYN0am9zyH0JNg

