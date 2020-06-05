All apartments in Denver
4994 Julian Street

4994 Julian Street · No Longer Available
Location

4994 Julian Street, Denver, CO 80221
Regis

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
PETS ALLOWED! Gorgeous Home with Loads of Charm, Near Tennyson St. and Regis!!!

AVAILABILITY DATE: March 15, 2020, or up to 30 days out from this date.
PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 pets permitted with pet rent and additional deposit.

• Property Description •

DESCRIPTION:

* 4 bed/ 2 bath (upstairs bedroom is loft style, not fully enclosed)
* 3rd bedroom has glass inlaid doors, blinds will be installed for privacy
* Gorgeous hardwood floors
* Master suite in basement has private bath, huge walk-in closet and office space
* Gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops, gas range and stainless appliances
* Detached, 2-car garage
* Washer & Dryer included
* Central A/C
* Fenced backyard with patio
* Great location near Tennyson St. with restaurants, shops and more!

GARAGE/PARKING: Detached 2-car garage, 3 off-street spaces
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
YARD: Fenced backyard
AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $185-$215/mo

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application). Fee disclosure: $18 for purchasing reports, $32 for processing labor and costs.
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months
PETS: one time $250 pet fee. Additional $500 refundable deposit. $25/mo pet rent per pet.

PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4994 Julian Street have any available units?
4994 Julian Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4994 Julian Street have?
Some of 4994 Julian Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4994 Julian Street currently offering any rent specials?
4994 Julian Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4994 Julian Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4994 Julian Street is pet friendly.
Does 4994 Julian Street offer parking?
Yes, 4994 Julian Street offers parking.
Does 4994 Julian Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4994 Julian Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4994 Julian Street have a pool?
No, 4994 Julian Street does not have a pool.
Does 4994 Julian Street have accessible units?
No, 4994 Julian Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4994 Julian Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4994 Julian Street does not have units with dishwashers.

