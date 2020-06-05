4994 Julian Street

Amenities
PETS ALLOWED! Gorgeous Home with Loads of Charm, Near Tennyson St. and Regis!!!
AVAILABILITY DATE: March 15, 2020, or up to 30 days out from this date.
PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 pets permitted with pet rent and additional deposit.
• Property Description •
DESCRIPTION:
* 4 bed/ 2 bath (upstairs bedroom is loft style, not fully enclosed)
* 3rd bedroom has glass inlaid doors, blinds will be installed for privacy
* Gorgeous hardwood floors
* Master suite in basement has private bath, huge walk-in closet and office space
* Gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops, gas range and stainless appliances
* Detached, 2-car garage
* Washer & Dryer included
* Central A/C
* Fenced backyard with patio
* Great location near Tennyson St. with restaurants, shops and more!
GARAGE/PARKING: Detached 2-car garage, 3 off-street spaces
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
YARD: Fenced backyard
AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $185-$215/mo
• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •
CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application). Fee disclosure: $18 for purchasing reports, $32 for processing labor and costs.
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months
PETS: one time $250 pet fee. Additional $500 refundable deposit. $25/mo pet rent per pet.
PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*