4994 Julian Street

PETS ALLOWED! Gorgeous Home with Loads of Charm, Near Tennyson St. and Regis!!!



AVAILABILITY DATE: March 15, 2020, or up to 30 days out from this date.

PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 pets permitted with pet rent and additional deposit.



• Property Description •



DESCRIPTION:



* 4 bed/ 2 bath (upstairs bedroom is loft style, not fully enclosed)

* 3rd bedroom has glass inlaid doors, blinds will be installed for privacy

* Gorgeous hardwood floors

* Master suite in basement has private bath, huge walk-in closet and office space

* Gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops, gas range and stainless appliances

* Detached, 2-car garage

* Washer & Dryer included

* Central A/C

* Fenced backyard with patio

* Great location near Tennyson St. with restaurants, shops and more!



GARAGE/PARKING: Detached 2-car garage, 3 off-street spaces

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.

FURNISHED: No

PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash

YARD: Fenced backyard

AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C

LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.

AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $185-$215/mo



• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •



CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases

APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application). Fee disclosure: $18 for purchasing reports, $32 for processing labor and costs.

TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)

LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months

PETS: one time $250 pet fee. Additional $500 refundable deposit. $25/mo pet rent per pet.



PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management

LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*