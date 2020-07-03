All apartments in Denver
4969 Valencia Street

4969 Valentia Street · No Longer Available
Location

4969 Valentia Street, Denver, CO 80266
Stapleton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
media room
Welcome to 4969 Valentia, in the heart of Northfield! Amazing luxury finishes and situated directly across from Northgreen Park - Home to live music and events. Enjoy it all from the privacy of 2 roomy outdoor living spaces. Wide plank wood floors throughout, new appliances including washer dryer, built-in closet organizational system and sleek quartz countertops. This stunning home includes money saving solar powered energy AND built-in speakers inside, outside, upstairs and down.WALK TO EVERYTHING no need for a car, 100+ shops, restaurants, fitness shops, salons, spas, groceries & more! Entertainment, movie theater, Comedy Works & concerts @ Dicks SG Park. New Light Rail can take you right into town or DIA. Dine al fresco on your upper level terrace with downtown city lights while listening to jazz from the Amphitheater. Tons of storage in spacious 2 car garage, walk-in closet, several closets on every level and a large laundry room. Water and trash services are included as is ALL lawn care! EZ living in the heart of all the community offerings - pool, miles of trails, rec centers, playgrounds and top rated schools. Under 10 miles to the heart of Downtown Denver but a world away from the bustle. Schedule a showing today!

(RLNE5351648)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4969 Valencia Street have any available units?
4969 Valencia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4969 Valencia Street have?
Some of 4969 Valencia Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4969 Valencia Street currently offering any rent specials?
4969 Valencia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4969 Valencia Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4969 Valencia Street is pet friendly.
Does 4969 Valencia Street offer parking?
Yes, 4969 Valencia Street offers parking.
Does 4969 Valencia Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4969 Valencia Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4969 Valencia Street have a pool?
Yes, 4969 Valencia Street has a pool.
Does 4969 Valencia Street have accessible units?
No, 4969 Valencia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4969 Valencia Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4969 Valencia Street has units with dishwashers.

