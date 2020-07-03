4969 Valencia Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage internet access media room

Welcome to 4969 Valentia, in the heart of Northfield! Amazing luxury finishes and situated directly across from Northgreen Park - Home to live music and events. Enjoy it all from the privacy of 2 roomy outdoor living spaces. Wide plank wood floors throughout, new appliances including washer dryer, built-in closet organizational system and sleek quartz countertops. This stunning home includes money saving solar powered energy AND built-in speakers inside, outside, upstairs and down.WALK TO EVERYTHING no need for a car, 100+ shops, restaurants, fitness shops, salons, spas, groceries & more! Entertainment, movie theater, Comedy Works & concerts @ Dicks SG Park. New Light Rail can take you right into town or DIA. Dine al fresco on your upper level terrace with downtown city lights while listening to jazz from the Amphitheater. Tons of storage in spacious 2 car garage, walk-in closet, several closets on every level and a large laundry room. Water and trash services are included as is ALL lawn care! EZ living in the heart of all the community offerings - pool, miles of trails, rec centers, playgrounds and top rated schools. Under 10 miles to the heart of Downtown Denver but a world away from the bustle. Schedule a showing today!



(RLNE5351648)