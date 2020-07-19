Amenities
4960 Milwaukee Street Available 03/01/19 3 bedroom home in Swansea! Great access to downtown & I-70 & Option to Buy!!! - This lovely 3 bed 1 bath home is minutes away from downtown, close to the stock show redevelopment area, and 2 blocks from Swansea Rec Center & Park. Easy access to I-70 and gateway to the mountains. This home also boasts new flooring throughout in a unique floor plan with built in china cabinets.
Other amenities include :
Lovely kitchen
Large yard
Large storage shed
Pet friendly
Rent to Own options Available
Rent: $1595
Application Fee: $35
Security Deposit: $1595
For more information or to schedule a showing please text Andy at 319-431-8909
(RLNE3449057)