Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4960 Milwaukee Street Available 03/01/19 3 bedroom home in Swansea! Great access to downtown & I-70 & Option to Buy!!! - This lovely 3 bed 1 bath home is minutes away from downtown, close to the stock show redevelopment area, and 2 blocks from Swansea Rec Center & Park. Easy access to I-70 and gateway to the mountains. This home also boasts new flooring throughout in a unique floor plan with built in china cabinets.



Other amenities include :



Lovely kitchen

Large yard

Large storage shed

Pet friendly

Rent to Own options Available



Rent: $1595

Application Fee: $35

Security Deposit: $1595



For more information or to schedule a showing please text Andy at 319-431-8909



(RLNE3449057)