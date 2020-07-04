All apartments in Denver
4911 Clay Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4911 Clay Street

4911 N Clay St · No Longer Available
Location

4911 N Clay St, Denver, CO 80221
Chaffee Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
range
refrigerator
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #670006.

This lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Zuni Park will welcome you with 641 square feet of living space! Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen that comes with a fridge and stove. Other great features of this home include a washer and dryer in unit, an unfinished basement, and an extra storage shed. Parking for this property is an attached 1 car garage.

Pets may be negotiable.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4911 Clay Street have any available units?
4911 Clay Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4911 Clay Street have?
Some of 4911 Clay Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4911 Clay Street currently offering any rent specials?
4911 Clay Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4911 Clay Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4911 Clay Street is pet friendly.
Does 4911 Clay Street offer parking?
Yes, 4911 Clay Street offers parking.
Does 4911 Clay Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4911 Clay Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4911 Clay Street have a pool?
No, 4911 Clay Street does not have a pool.
Does 4911 Clay Street have accessible units?
No, 4911 Clay Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4911 Clay Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4911 Clay Street does not have units with dishwashers.

