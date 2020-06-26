All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 484 Josephine Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
484 Josephine Street
Last updated May 23 2019 at 9:34 AM

484 Josephine Street

484 North Josephine Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Cherry Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

484 North Josephine Street, Denver, CO 80206
Cherry Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
484 Josephine Street Available 07/01/19 SHORT TERM LEASE! 2 Bed, 1.5 Bath FURNISHED Townhome in great location! Available July 1! - Beautiful 2 Bed, 1.5 Bath FURNISHED Townhome in great location! This townhome is available July 1, 2019 - March 31, 2020. Perfect for someone who is relocating or in between moves and looking for a convenient location and low maintenance home! This townhome is near many great restaurants and shops and the walkability score is 91! This townhome has a great, open layout with hardwood floors and carpet. Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The living area walks out to a spacious deck, with a grill, table and chairs, and raised garden beds! Comes with 1 parking spot in the garage and 2 street permits. Dogs negotiable. Contact Fox Property Management at 720.583.4369 to set up a showing today!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2705922)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 484 Josephine Street have any available units?
484 Josephine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 484 Josephine Street have?
Some of 484 Josephine Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 484 Josephine Street currently offering any rent specials?
484 Josephine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 484 Josephine Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 484 Josephine Street is pet friendly.
Does 484 Josephine Street offer parking?
Yes, 484 Josephine Street offers parking.
Does 484 Josephine Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 484 Josephine Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 484 Josephine Street have a pool?
No, 484 Josephine Street does not have a pool.
Does 484 Josephine Street have accessible units?
No, 484 Josephine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 484 Josephine Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 484 Josephine Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eliot Flats
3233 North Eliot Street
Denver, CO 80211
Platform at Union Station
1650 Wewatta St
Denver, CO 80202
Detroit Terraces
1530 Detroit St
Denver, CO 80206
Elevate at Pena station
17607 East 61st Avenue
Denver, CO 80249
Metropolis
1011 Colorado Blvd
Denver, CO 80206
RiDE
3609 Wynkoop Street
Denver, CO 80216
Kenilworth Court
1560 North Downing Street
Denver, CO 80218
Julian 32
3405 W 32nd Ave
Denver, CO 80211

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University