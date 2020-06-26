Amenities

484 Josephine Street Available 07/01/19 SHORT TERM LEASE! 2 Bed, 1.5 Bath FURNISHED Townhome in great location! Available July 1! - Beautiful 2 Bed, 1.5 Bath FURNISHED Townhome in great location! This townhome is available July 1, 2019 - March 31, 2020. Perfect for someone who is relocating or in between moves and looking for a convenient location and low maintenance home! This townhome is near many great restaurants and shops and the walkability score is 91! This townhome has a great, open layout with hardwood floors and carpet. Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The living area walks out to a spacious deck, with a grill, table and chairs, and raised garden beds! Comes with 1 parking spot in the garage and 2 street permits. Dogs negotiable. Contact Fox Property Management at 720.583.4369 to set up a showing today!



No Cats Allowed



