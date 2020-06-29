All apartments in Denver
4800 Hale Pkwy #303 Denver
4800 Hale Pkwy #303 Denver

4800 Hale Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

4800 Hale Parkway, Denver, CO 80220
Hale

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
hot tub
sauna
One Bedroom Condominium - Expansive updated one-bedroom condominium in controlled access building. One block from Rose Medical Center complex. Relax on the large balcony accessed from the bedroom and living room after enjoying one of the many amenities:
Remodeled bathroom & kitchen
Elevator
Indoor & outdoor pools
Hot tub & dry sauna
Underground parking & storage
Air-conditioning in bedroom & living room
Dishwasher

www.shockcor.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5587997)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4800 Hale Pkwy #303 Denver have any available units?
4800 Hale Pkwy #303 Denver doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4800 Hale Pkwy #303 Denver have?
Some of 4800 Hale Pkwy #303 Denver's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4800 Hale Pkwy #303 Denver currently offering any rent specials?
4800 Hale Pkwy #303 Denver is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4800 Hale Pkwy #303 Denver pet-friendly?
No, 4800 Hale Pkwy #303 Denver is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 4800 Hale Pkwy #303 Denver offer parking?
Yes, 4800 Hale Pkwy #303 Denver offers parking.
Does 4800 Hale Pkwy #303 Denver have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4800 Hale Pkwy #303 Denver does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4800 Hale Pkwy #303 Denver have a pool?
Yes, 4800 Hale Pkwy #303 Denver has a pool.
Does 4800 Hale Pkwy #303 Denver have accessible units?
No, 4800 Hale Pkwy #303 Denver does not have accessible units.
Does 4800 Hale Pkwy #303 Denver have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4800 Hale Pkwy #303 Denver has units with dishwashers.
