One Bedroom Condominium - Expansive updated one-bedroom condominium in controlled access building. One block from Rose Medical Center complex. Relax on the large balcony accessed from the bedroom and living room after enjoying one of the many amenities: Remodeled bathroom & kitchen Elevator Indoor & outdoor pools Hot tub & dry sauna Underground parking & storage Air-conditioning in bedroom & living room Dishwasher
www.shockcor.com
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5587997)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4800 Hale Pkwy #303 Denver have any available units?
4800 Hale Pkwy #303 Denver doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4800 Hale Pkwy #303 Denver have?
Some of 4800 Hale Pkwy #303 Denver's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4800 Hale Pkwy #303 Denver currently offering any rent specials?
4800 Hale Pkwy #303 Denver is not currently offering any rent specials.