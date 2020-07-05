All apartments in Denver
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

4755 Iran Street

4755 Iran Street · No Longer Available
Location

4755 Iran Street, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/33802fe0b1 ---- ***Please visit www.TJCREALESTATE.com for all current listings.*** Stunning 5 Bedroom (one non-conforming), 3 Bathroom House with almost 3000 sq ft of living space and great mountain views in the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood. Sprawling Main Level includes Great Room with gleaming hardwood floors, gas fireplace and vaulted ceilings as well as a Family Room with vaulted ceilings, Dining Area, tiled Kitchen with breakfast bar/island, Laundry Room with full size washer/dryer, full Bathroom and an Office/Non-Conforming Bedroom. Upper Level features quaint Loft, 3 Bedrooms, full Bath and huge 5 piece Master Suite with walk-in closet, soaking tub and a full wall of Mountain Views. Unfinished Basement perfect for extra storage! Love your Outdoor Living! Spacious Front Porch with covered sitting area. Fenced backyard with large stamped concrete patio. Just what you need for relaxing and entertaining! 3 car attached Garage. Central Air. Great location! Just blocks from shopping, restaurants and grocery stores as well as GVR Recreation Center, Library and GVR Golf Course and Town Center Park which includes playground, pond, skate park and baseball diamond. Close proximity to many schools such as GVR DSST, Highline Academy, Pitt Weaker K-8 and Soar Charter. Convenient to DIA, Light Rail, I-70 and I-225 access, Anschutz Medical Campus, Downtown and Northfield shopping and entertainment options. Available October 1st Top Denver Schools Walk To Gvr Golf Course And Club

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4755 Iran Street have any available units?
4755 Iran Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4755 Iran Street have?
Some of 4755 Iran Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4755 Iran Street currently offering any rent specials?
4755 Iran Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4755 Iran Street pet-friendly?
No, 4755 Iran Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 4755 Iran Street offer parking?
Yes, 4755 Iran Street offers parking.
Does 4755 Iran Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4755 Iran Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4755 Iran Street have a pool?
No, 4755 Iran Street does not have a pool.
Does 4755 Iran Street have accessible units?
No, 4755 Iran Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4755 Iran Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4755 Iran Street does not have units with dishwashers.

