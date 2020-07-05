4755 Iran Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/33802fe0b1 ---- ***Please visit www.TJCREALESTATE.com for all current listings.*** Stunning 5 Bedroom (one non-conforming), 3 Bathroom House with almost 3000 sq ft of living space and great mountain views in the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood. Sprawling Main Level includes Great Room with gleaming hardwood floors, gas fireplace and vaulted ceilings as well as a Family Room with vaulted ceilings, Dining Area, tiled Kitchen with breakfast bar/island, Laundry Room with full size washer/dryer, full Bathroom and an Office/Non-Conforming Bedroom. Upper Level features quaint Loft, 3 Bedrooms, full Bath and huge 5 piece Master Suite with walk-in closet, soaking tub and a full wall of Mountain Views. Unfinished Basement perfect for extra storage! Love your Outdoor Living! Spacious Front Porch with covered sitting area. Fenced backyard with large stamped concrete patio. Just what you need for relaxing and entertaining! 3 car attached Garage. Central Air. Great location! Just blocks from shopping, restaurants and grocery stores as well as GVR Recreation Center, Library and GVR Golf Course and Town Center Park which includes playground, pond, skate park and baseball diamond. Close proximity to many schools such as GVR DSST, Highline Academy, Pitt Weaker K-8 and Soar Charter. Convenient to DIA, Light Rail, I-70 and I-225 access, Anschutz Medical Campus, Downtown and Northfield shopping and entertainment options. Available October 1st Top Denver Schools Walk To Gvr Golf Course And Club