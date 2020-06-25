All apartments in Denver
4736 Vine St. Denver CO 80216
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:30 PM

4736 Vine St. Denver CO 80216

4736 Vine St · No Longer Available
Location

4736 Vine St, Denver, CO 80216
Elyria Swansea

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Cute 2nd-floor studio near RiNo. Close proximity to all of Denver hippest spots. Including, breweries, bars, restaurants, parks, trails, and entertainment. Close to Natl' Western Complex and South Platte Trail. Easy commute to downtown via public transportation or a short drive. Easy access to I70 and I25 makes it quick to get to the mountains, DTC, or the airport.

New vinyl plank flooring throughout, new cabinets, countertops, and appliances. New paint, windows, and blinds in every room. The bathroom is remodeled with new tile and fixtures. Quiet neighborhood in the heart of Denver.

No pets. No smoking. Washer and dryer hookups on property. No AC, the resident can provide a window unit. Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate. Resident is responsible for a $100 monthly utility fee. Covers water, trash, sewer, gas, and electricity. **Month to Month Lease Agreement Only**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4736 Vine St. Denver CO 80216 have any available units?
4736 Vine St. Denver CO 80216 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 4736 Vine St. Denver CO 80216 currently offering any rent specials?
4736 Vine St. Denver CO 80216 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4736 Vine St. Denver CO 80216 pet-friendly?
No, 4736 Vine St. Denver CO 80216 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 4736 Vine St. Denver CO 80216 offer parking?
No, 4736 Vine St. Denver CO 80216 does not offer parking.
Does 4736 Vine St. Denver CO 80216 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4736 Vine St. Denver CO 80216 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4736 Vine St. Denver CO 80216 have a pool?
No, 4736 Vine St. Denver CO 80216 does not have a pool.
Does 4736 Vine St. Denver CO 80216 have accessible units?
No, 4736 Vine St. Denver CO 80216 does not have accessible units.
Does 4736 Vine St. Denver CO 80216 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4736 Vine St. Denver CO 80216 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4736 Vine St. Denver CO 80216 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4736 Vine St. Denver CO 80216 does not have units with air conditioning.
