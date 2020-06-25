4736 Vine St, Denver, CO 80216

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

Cute 2nd-floor studio near RiNo. Close proximity to all of Denver hippest spots. Including, breweries, bars, restaurants, parks, trails, and entertainment. Close to Natl' Western Complex and South Platte Trail. Easy commute to downtown via public transportation or a short drive. Easy access to I70 and I25 makes it quick to get to the mountains, DTC, or the airport.



New vinyl plank flooring throughout, new cabinets, countertops, and appliances. New paint, windows, and blinds in every room. The bathroom is remodeled with new tile and fixtures. Quiet neighborhood in the heart of Denver.



No pets. No smoking. Washer and dryer hookups on property. No AC, the resident can provide a window unit. Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate. Resident is responsible for a $100 monthly utility fee. Covers water, trash, sewer, gas, and electricity. **Month to Month Lease Agreement Only**